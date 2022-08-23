Which metro cities will receive 5G in first phase? check entire list here

According to reports, 5G services will be introduced in stages. During the first phase, only 13 cities will have high-speed internet access. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said 5G would be available in India sooner than expected. In addition, he claimed that 5G would be ten times faster than 4G.

5G services are arriving in India sooner than expected. According to reports, two major telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Airtel could launch 5G services in India by the end of this month. According to a recent report, the Indian government will officially launch 5G on September 29 at the India Mobile Congress (IMC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently stated that 5G would be available in India sooner than expected. He also stated that 5G would be ten times faster than 4G.

According to reports, 5G services will be introduced in stages. Only 13 cities will receive high-speed internet service during the first phase. Here's the list of cities to be the first to launch the 5G service:

The metro cities are Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

So following the names in the list, does this mean everyone in these cities will have access to 5G services when the first rollout occurs? Clearly no, that is unlikely to happen. Telcos may provide 5G access in unidentified areas of these cities. Simply put, there is still plenty of time for 5G to spread throughout these cities.

Following the distribution of spectrum allocation letters, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked telecom service providers to prepare for the 5G launch last week. The telecom minister said, "Spectrum assignment letter issued." "I am requesting that TSPs prepare for the launch of 5G." Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks, and Vodafone Idea were the successful bidders in the recently held 5G spectrum auction.

Reliance Jio's 5G services are expected to be launched at the company's AGM later this month. Even Airtel is expected to launch 5G services at IMC by the end of the month. The competition between Airtel and Jio is fierce, and it will be interesting to see who launches 5G services in India first. To recall, Jio was the first telecom operator in India to launch 4G services in 2016.

Know how to check your phone supports 5G:

1) Visit the Settings application on your mobile

2) Click on the Wi-Fi & Networks > SIM and Network

4) The list of all technologies under the 'Preferred network type' will be open

5) You can check there if your phone is 5G capable or not; it will show 2G/3G/4G/5G

