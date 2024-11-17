Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mob attacks Navneet Rana's rally, BJP leader sets deadline for police

A mob disrupted BJP leader Navneet Rana's rally in Amravati, Maharashtra, throwing chairs and raising slogans. Police are investigating the incident, which occurred during a campaign event for BJP candidate Ramesh Bundile.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mob attacks Navneet Rana's rally, BJP leader sets deadline for police
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

A mob allegedly threw chairs and raised threat slogans at a rally by BJP leader and former MP Navneet Rana at Amravati in Maharashtra on Saturday, officials said. The miscreants produced stress, damaged seats, and interrupted the proceedings. Based on Rana's accusation, the police opened an investigation and are looking into what happened. Rana was campaigning for Ramesh Bundile, the BJP candidate from the Daryapur Assembly constituency, when the incident occurred in the Khallar village last evening.

According to Kiran Wankhade, Inspector of the Crime Branch Rural Amravati, a fight broke out between two groups during the march but was eventually resolved.

"A fight broke out between two factions during the demonstration. In response to Navneet Rana's complaint, we have opened a case. Now everything is under control. In the village, a police checkpoint has been established. We kindly ask the public to avoid believing any rumors. Investigations are still being conducted," said Wankhade.

Rana gave the police a deadline to make arrests in connection with the incident. “We have filed a complaint. If no one is arrested soon, the whole Hindu community of Amravati will gather here," she said.

A former actor, Rana represented Amravati Lok Sabha seat as an Independent MP from 2019 to 2024.  She lost the general election after joining the BJP earlier this year. She is married to Ravi Rana, an MLA from the Badnera seat in Maharashtra.  Rana formerly worked for the NCP, which was governed by Sharad Pawar.

Rana had earlier made headlines in 2022 when she and her husband were arrested following the announcement that they will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

