PM Modi pays tribute to 'visionary' Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary; lauds his bold voice and spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his 12th death anniversary, hailing him as a "visionary" who played a pivotal role in the development of Maharashtra and the empowerment of the Marathi people.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "I pay homage to the great Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was a visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra’s development and the empowerment of Marathi people. He was a firm believer in enhancing the pride of Indian culture and ethos. His bold voice and unwavering spirit continue to inspire generations."

The tribute from the Prime Minister was widely echoed across Maharashtra, with leaders from various political factions also coming together to honour the memory of Balasaheb Thackeray, who passed away on November 17, 2012, at his Mumbai residence, Matoshree, after a prolonged illness.

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited the memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, offering floral tributes. Several other political leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad, also paid their respects to the late Shiv Sena leader.

In a post on X, Pawar said, "Salutations to late Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena party, satirist and politician who fought against the injustice to the Marathi people."

Similarly, Gaikwad remarked that Thackeray had "ruled over Marathi minds" and devoted his life to fighting for the rights and justice of the Marathi people.

Senior BJP leader Fadnavis, in his tribute, referred to Balasaheb Thackeray as "Hinduhriday Samrat" (Emperor of Hindu hearts) and offered his humble respects on the occasion of his death anniversary.

While remembering Balasaheb Thackeray’s contributions, it is important to note the significant political changes that have occurred since his death. The Shiv Sena party split in 2022 after a rebellion led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, resulting in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde subsequently aligned with the BJP to form a new government, and the Election Commission recognized the Shinde-led faction as the 'real' Shiv Sena.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too paid tribute to Thackeray saying, "On the death anniversary of the strong voice of nationalism, unique speaker, founder of Shiv Sena, respected Balasaheb Thackeray, I pay my heartfelt respects and humble tributes to him!"

Balasaheb Thackeray, born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, Maharashtra, is remembered for his significant role in shaping the political and social landscape of Maharashtra. His legacy continues to influence the state's political dynamics, as leaders across party lines continue to honour his contributions.

