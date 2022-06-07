Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ladakh: Reliance Jio becomes 1st telecom operator to launch 4G services in Pangong Tso area

    The telecom provider was the first to deploy 4G mobile coverage in and around the Pangong area

    Ladakh Reliance Jio becomes 1st telecom operator to launch 4G services in Pangong Tso area - adt
    Pangong Lake, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 5:29 PM IST

    In the Ladakh region, Reliance Jio has increased its 4G services coverage to a village near Pangong Lake, the area which was the primary reason for conflict between India and China in recent years.

    According to officials, Reliance Jio's 4G voice and internet services were inaugurated in Spangmik hamlet near Pangong Lake in Ladakh.
     
    Following the officials, the telecom provider was the first to deploy 4G mobile coverage in and around the Pangong area, a famous tourist attraction.

    Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, a Lok Sabha member from Ladakh, launched the Jio mobile tower at Spangmik village.

    The long-awaited wish of the residents has been met, according to Namgyal, with the opening of the mobile network in the area.

    Namgyal said, "In addition to offering seamless connectivity to tourists and troops in the area, this launch will help the region's economy."

    Following its aim to digitally connect everyone and empower societies, Jio stated it had been consistently developing and strengthening its network in the Ladakh region.
     
    An official of the Reliance Jio said, "Overcoming the challenge of tough terrain and harsh weather conditions, Team Jio continues its efforts to reach the farthest reaches of the Union Territory to ensure that people remain connected in areas that would otherwise be cut off from the rest of the country for months."

    (With inputs from PTI)

