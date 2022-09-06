Realme C33 launched in India; here's why you should buy this pocket-friendly phone

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It is powered by a 5000mAh battery that can reportedly stand by for up to 37 days. The Realme C33 has a Unisoc T612 processor and UFS 2.2 storage standards. It comes with a quick side-fingerprint sensor and Android 12.

    Realme introduced the Realme C33 smartphone in India on Tuesday, September 6. The Realme C33 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and other features.

     

    About the features of Realme C33:
    The device has a 50MP AI primary camera and an 8.3mm ultra-slim body. The phone also has Panoramic view, Timelapse, Night, and HDR modes. A 6.5-inch (16.5-cm) mini-drop display is included with the gadget. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which can reportedly stand by for up to 37 days. The Unisoc T612 processor and UFS 2.2 storage standards are featured in the Realme C33. It has a quick side-fingerprint sensor and Android 12 out of the box.

    About the price and colours of Realme C33:
    In India, the Realme C33 will be available in three colour options, Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea. The 3-32GB model costs Rs 8,999, while the 4-64GB model costs Rs 9,999. The first sale is set for September 12 at 12 pm on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels.

    "Since its launch with the Realme C1 in September 2018, Realme's entry-level C series has been well received by users, and continuous support from our users has enabled us to keep expanding this portfolio," said Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme India, VP Realme, and President, Realme International Business Group. He added, "With the C Series, we hope to provide smartphones that are the perfect blend of technology, power, and design while remaining affordable to everyone. The Realme C33 is another example of our efforts to bring consumers the best smartphone possible. We are confident our users will give this newest addition to the C series equal love and support."  

