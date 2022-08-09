Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Phones under Rs 50,000 that you can buy in Amazon sale

The much-awaited Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live now, and it will last till 10 August. As a part of a sale, Amazon will offer discounts on various smartphones by brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Realme.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, which offers appealing discounts on smartphones from well-known companies like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, and others, is set to conclude tomorrow. This may be the ideal moment to get a new smartphone if you've been considering it. Few have put up a list of cellphones that are under Rs 50,000 that you may look at in order to aid you.

iQoo 9T The new iQoo 9T has a full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's most recent and powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. The manufacturer has verified that the new iQoo 9T will receive 4 years of security upgrades in addition to 3 years of Android OS updates. A 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen is available on the iQoo 9T. The display's top refresh rate is 120Hz. The triple rear camera configuration of the iQoo 9T includes of a 50MP GN5 main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a 12MP portrait sensor. Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: iPhone to AirPods Pro; top 7 deals on Apple products

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G This Xiaomi smartphone, which was once listed for 49,999, is now just 35,999. Use an SBI credit card to receive a 10% immediate discount from the world's largest online retailer. You will also receive exciting exchange offers that might result in savings of up to 18,150 rupees. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is an option to think about if you're seeking for a smartphone for photography, multitasking, and gaming.



Realme GT 2 Pro The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of the Realme GT 2 Pro is available. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB storage space that can be increased via a microSD card. The smartphone comes with a triple back camera configuration and a 32MP selfie camera at the front. It has a 5,000mAh battery inside. Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale starts August 6; various offers on phones, electronics

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Realme Narzo 50A Prime, which normally sells for Rs 13,499, is now only Rs 11,499 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The smartphone's hardware includes an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. It also has a triple back camera arrangement and a 6.6-inch full HD+ display.