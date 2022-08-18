Everything you need to know about Realme Buds T100 with 28-hour playback

The TWS earphones bring a fancy design, ergonomic design and plenty of sound and battery life. They are also impressively affordable, making them a worthy consideration. Each bud has its own microphone to capture sound, and the T100 model also has AI ENC noise cancellation.

Realme conducted an event on Thursday where we got to see a brand-new inexpensive smartphone. The Buds T100, the most recent audio wearable in the company's lineup, were shown alongside it. The TWS earphones provide a stylish, ergonomic design, lots of sound, and a long battery life. They are deserving of consideration because they are also very economical.

The 10 mm dynamic bass driver in the Realme Buds T100 should make the sound a little bit more "stable and spectacular," according to company representatives. There are three EQ options in the Realme Link app: Bright for a clearer voice, Balanced, and Bass Boost+ with a richer environment. It does contain a PEEK+TPU Composite Diaphragm for deeper bass, but in order to have better sound in the ears.

A long push on both buds activates the game mode, which reduces latency to 88ms for a "buttery-smooth audio gaming experience." Thanks to Bluetooth 5.3, which has rapid and reliable pairing as well as anti-jamming features and lower battery consumption, the communication is stable.

Each bud has its own microphone to capture sound, and the T100 model also has AI ENC noise cancellation. In order to improve the clarity of the speech during phone calls, this technology learns about the background noise and separates it. A "Loudness Enhancer" is also available, increasing volume from 97 dB to 102 dB, which sounds amazing but might have an impact on overall audio quality.

Each bud, according to Realme, has a 6-hour battery life, giving the case and both bud sets a combined 28 hours of listening time. The battery capacity was kept a secret by the manufacturer, but due to corporate officials, we know it is 40 mAh. The first two colour choices are White and Black (with Yellow within). Later on, Jazz Blue and Rock Red will show up.

Just INR1,499 (about $18) bought a Realme Buds T100. On August 24, the initial sale will start at Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and physical stores. Early buyers will receive a discount, bringing the price down to INR1,299 (about $16).