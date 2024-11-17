Who is Kailash Gahlot, the senior AAP leader who gave up on Kejriwal?

India News
Kailash Gahlot, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Transport Minister in Delhi resigned on Sunday (Nov 17).
Kailash Gahlot's sudden resignation is a major setback for Arvind Kejriwal.
Gahlot criticized AAP for focusing on fighting the central government and neglecting issues like Yamuna cleaning.
Speculation arises about Gahlot joining Bharatiya Janata Party given his resignation and upcoming Delhi elections.
Kailash Gahlot was born on July 22, 1974, into a Jat family in Delhi. His father's name is Ram Chandra Gahlot.
Gahlot's family has lived in Mitraon village for over 9 generations, serving the local community.
Gahlot holds BA, LLB, and LLM degrees from Delhi University and is a lawyer in the High Court and Supreme Court.
Gahlot's wife's name is Mousami. They have two daughters. He represents the Najafgarh constituency.