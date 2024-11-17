India News

Who is Kailash Gahlot, the senior AAP leader who gave up on Kejriwal?

AAP leader and Delhi Transport Minister resigns

Kailash Gahlot, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Transport Minister in Delhi resigned on Sunday (Nov 17).

Big setback for Arvind Kejriwal

Kailash Gahlot's sudden resignation is a major setback for Arvind Kejriwal.

Gahlot expresses displeasure in letter to Kejriwal

Gahlot criticized AAP for focusing on fighting the central government and neglecting issues like Yamuna cleaning.

Speculation of Gehlot joining BJP

Speculation arises about Gahlot joining Bharatiya Janata Party given his resignation and upcoming Delhi elections.

Kailash Gahlot, born into a Jat family in Delhi

Kailash Gahlot was born on July 22, 1974, into a Jat family in Delhi. His father's name is Ram Chandra Gahlot.

Gahlot hails from Mitraon village, Najafgarh

Gahlot's family has lived in Mitraon village for over 9 generations, serving the local community.

Education

Gahlot holds BA, LLB, and LLM degrees from Delhi University and is a lawyer in the High Court and Supreme Court.

Family

Gahlot's wife's name is Mousami. They have two daughters. He represents the Najafgarh constituency.

Find Next One