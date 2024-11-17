Cristiano Ronaldo's BIG statement on Ruben Amorim's Manchester United appointment leaves fans in tizzy

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has offered words of encouragement to Ruben Amorim, his former Portugal teammate, as the latter takes on the managerial reins at Manchester United.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has offered words of encouragement to Ruben Amorim, his former Portugal teammate, as the latter takes on the managerial reins at Manchester United. Amorim recently replaced Erik ten Hag, who was sacked following a string of underwhelming performances. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's sublime bicycle kick in Portugal's Nations League win over Poland stuns Internet (WATCH)

Amorim, previously the head coach at Sporting CP, has made the leap to the Premier League, where he faces the monumental task of reviving Manchester United's fortunes. Ronaldo, who shares a history with both Amorim and the club, wished him success during a press interaction after Portugal's emphatic 5-1 victory over Poland in the Nations League. "I wish him all the luck in the world. That’s what Manchester needs," said Ronaldo. His pointed remark underscored the enormity of the challenge Amorim faces at Old Trafford.

In his first press conference as United manager, Amorim recently emphasized the importance of establishing a clear identity for the team. "We know that we need time, but we have to win time. To win time is to win games," he explained.

"But the most important thing for me is identity. So since day one we will start with our identity. Of course we are going to prepare the games, but we will focus a lot in our game model. How to play, how to press, these small things, small details. You cannot go 100% on every detail because it will be confusing for the players. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity," he added.

The Portuguese manager also acknowledged his nickname, “The Poet,” given to him by Ronaldo. "It’s something funny," he said, reflecting on his heartfelt communication style that resonates with players. Ronaldo’s association with United has been eventful. After rejoining the club in 2021, he delivered impressive individual performances but clashed with Ten Hag during the Dutchman’s tenure. His second stint ended controversially after an explosive interview criticizing the club and its management. Now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo remains a keen observer of United’s fortunes, especially with a compatriot at the helm.

Amorim's tenure begins with a fixture against Ipswich on November 24. Reports suggest he is already eyeing reinforcements, with Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio a top target. United are prepared to compete with Real Madrid for Inacio’s signature, signaling the club’s commitment to backing their new manager. Also read: Manchester United overhaul: Players that Ruben Amorim should KEEP and SELL as transfer window approaches

Amorim inherits a club at a crossroads. Despite Erik ten Hag's early promise, his time at United ended abruptly after poor performances left the team struggling to compete at the highest level. Amorim’s appointment is seen as a fresh start, with hopes that his innovative style can restore United’s glory days. His first steps will be scrutinized as he seeks to transform Manchester United into title contenders once more. With Ronaldo’s goodwill and the club’s backing, the Portuguese tactician hopes to establish his mark in English football. However, much will depend on his ability to navigate the pressures of the Premier League while maintaining his focus on long-term success.

