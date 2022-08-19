World Photography Day 2022: 5 amazing camera smartphones under Rs 50,000

On the World Photography Day 2022, here are top 5 smartphones one can purchase with amazing camera quality and under Rs 50,000. Additionally, if you have Rs. 50,000 to spend, you'll search for a feature-rich phone with the highest performance and features. Check out.

It can be challenging to determine which smartphone to purchase, especially when there are several brands and a wide variety of phones available. Additionally, if you have Rs. 50,000 to spend, you'll search for a feature-rich phone with the highest performance and features. So, on the occasion of World Photography Day 2022, here are few smartphones you can purchase and ace your photography skill.

Realme GT 2 Pro A 6.7-inch flat AMOLED display with QHD resolution is included with the Realme GT 2 Pro. An adaptable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz and 525 PPI (pixels per inch) are features of this low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 2.0 panel. A 50MP Sony IMX766 flagship sensor, a second 50MP ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field of view, and a 3MP microscope sensor are all included in the smartphone's triple front-facing cameras. A 32MP front camera is available for taking selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the phone, 8K video may be recorded, and on the front, 1080p.

Apple iPhone SE 3 The newly launched Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen with 128GB storage is available with a price tag of Rs. 46,900 on Flipkart. On the phone, the e-commerce site also provides a number of bank offers, freebies, and exchange deals. You can save up to Rs. 19000 more when purchasing the iPhone SE 3 in exchange. The iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch display, an A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP back camera, and a 7MP front camera, among other features.

Moto Edge 30 Pro The Edge X30 was renamed as the Moto Edge 30 Pro and released in China in December. The device supports HDR10+ and has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The triple rear camera module on the Moto Edge 30 Pro consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. It includes a 60MP selfie camera up front. It has a 4,800mAh battery and supports 68W rapid charging. Also Read | iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7? Check what latest reports say

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE The diagonally measured AMOLED 2X display of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is 6.4 inches. The panel has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for fluid scrolling. With a 12-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, it sports a vertical camera module. Selfies may be taken using the front-facing 32-megapixel camera. The camera software also has a dual-recording mode, enhanced night mode, and 30X space zoom. Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India; 4 reasons why you should buy it