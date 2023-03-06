Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2023: 5 tips to fix your water-damaged smartphone

    Holi 2023: Many new-gen smartphones have an IP rating for water resistance, but freak accidents happen. Sadly, most smartphone brands do not cover water damage even if the smartphone is under warranty. Here are 5 tips to fix your smartphone.

    Holi 2023 5 tips to fix your water damaged smartphone gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    Although many modern devices have an IP rating for water protection, freak accidents can still cause water harm to your phone. Your phone is much more likely to get wet now that Holi is just around the corner. We normally advise against carrying your phone, but that is not always an option; if you are at a party and have to book a cab or coordinate with others. There are some neat solutions to protect your smartphone from water. 

    Here are some tips to keep in mind while fixing your smartphone: 

    • First, don't forget to instantly disconnect from your phone. In the event of water damage, your device's odds of life decrease the longer it is left on.
    • Do not shake the smartphone to shake the water off. This is probably second most essential. This could push fluids into touch with internal parts. Likewise, avoid using a heater.

    Also Read | Holi 2023 offer: iPhone 13 under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab Apple smartphone

    • Keep in mind to wipe any wetness off the surface. Additionally, it is wise to avoid using the smartphone the remainder of the day.
    • Let the water drain naturally is the plan. By placing the phone inside a bag of rice for at least six hours, you can speed up the procedure.
    • Avoid powering the phone while it is inactive as well. The SIM card and receptacle for the phone can be taken out.

    You might think about bringing the smartphone in a zip-lock bag if you're going out to enjoy Holi with pals. Also available is a watertight bag.

    Also Read | Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14? Is it 'Canary Yellow' shade? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Holi 2023 offer iPhone 13 under Rs 40000 on Flipkart Here is how you can grab Apple smartphone gcw

    Holi 2023 offer: iPhone 13 under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab Apple smartphone

    Apple likely to introduce 13 inch and 15 inch MacBook Air with M3 chip soon gcw

    Apple likely to introduce 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip soon

    Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14 Is it Canary Yellow shade Here is what we know gcw

    Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14? Is it 'Canary Yellow' shade? Here's what we know

    Holi 2023 offer HUGE discounts on Jabra Elite 5 OnePlus Buds Pro more during Amazon sale check details gcw

    Holi 2023 offer: HUGE discounts on Jabra Elite 5, OnePlus Buds Pro & more during Amazon sale

    iPhone 15 Pro update Will there be major changes to volume mute buttons Here is what we know gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro update: Will there be major changes to volume, mute buttons? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Women Day 2023: 4 travel experiences females should have atleast once in life vma

    Women Day 2023: 4 travel experiences females should have atleast once in life

    Hardik Pandya reaches 25 million Instagram followers; here is how he celebrated the occasion with wife Natasa Stankovic (WATCH)-ayh

    Pandya reaches 25 million Instagram followers; here's how he celebrated the occasion with wife Natasa (WATCH)

    Action on Asianet News part of planned conspiracy Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    'Action on Asianet News part of planned conspiracy...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Oscar 2023 winners prediction list: Everything Everywhere all at Once to RRR's Naatu Naatu can take home awards RBA

    Oscar 2023 winners prediction list: Everything Everywhere all at Once or RRR's Naatu Naatu; who will win?

    Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens today: 7 things you need know before investing AJR

    Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens today: 7 things you need know before investing

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon