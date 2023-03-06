Holi 2023: 5 tips to fix your water-damaged smartphone

Holi 2023: Many new-gen smartphones have an IP rating for water resistance, but freak accidents happen. Sadly, most smartphone brands do not cover water damage even if the smartphone is under warranty. Here are 5 tips to fix your smartphone.

Although many modern devices have an IP rating for water protection, freak accidents can still cause water harm to your phone. Your phone is much more likely to get wet now that Holi is just around the corner. We normally advise against carrying your phone, but that is not always an option; if you are at a party and have to book a cab or coordinate with others. There are some neat solutions to protect your smartphone from water.

Here are some tips to keep in mind while fixing your smartphone:

First, don't forget to instantly disconnect from your phone. In the event of water damage, your device's odds of life decrease the longer it is left on.

Do not shake the smartphone to shake the water off. This is probably second most essential. This could push fluids into touch with internal parts. Likewise, avoid using a heater.

Keep in mind to wipe any wetness off the surface. Additionally, it is wise to avoid using the smartphone the remainder of the day.

Let the water drain naturally is the plan. By placing the phone inside a bag of rice for at least six hours, you can speed up the procedure.

Avoid powering the phone while it is inactive as well. The SIM card and receptacle for the phone can be taken out.

You might think about bringing the smartphone in a zip-lock bag if you're going out to enjoy Holi with pals. Also available is a watertight bag.

