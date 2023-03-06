Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14? Is it 'Canary Yellow' shade? Here's what we know

    Apple in every spring brings a new set of colours for its iPhones, which the users await desperately every year.  Apple is mulling to bring a new ‘canary yellow’ colour in its catalogue this spring between March and April. Apple brought new Green colours for the iPhone 13 series on March 8, 2022.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    Good news for Apple fans, the US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus new Yellow colour. The company last provided a Yellow colour choice for the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Although it's uncertain if Apple will introduce a new hue for the iPhone.

    According to media reports,  an Apple PR team product briefing is scheduled for the following week. The Cupertino-based company announced new Green colours for the iPhone 13 series on March 8 last year, so there is a chance the briefing is related to a new iPhone color being announced.

    To increase sales in the middle of the product cycle, the US-based technology behemoth frequently introduces new iPhone colours in the spring. In March of last year, Apple unveiled new colours for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in Green and Alpine Green, respectively. Apple introduced the Purple versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in April 2021.

    The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro versions may have unified volume buttons instead of the current distinct volume up and down buttons, according to media story. Users will be able to change the level depending on where they hit the button with the new volume rocker.

    All iPhone 15 versions, including the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, will include the Dynamic Island function, according to Apple. Additionally, there have been reports that the iPhone 15 series may switch from the Lightning port, which has been the main charging port for a long time, to USB-C.

    The 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus could both have the same screen proportions as their predecessors. According to reports, the primary camera on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will both be 48 megapixels, just like the one on the iPhone 14 Pro.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
