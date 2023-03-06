Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Holi 2023 offer: iPhone 13 under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab Apple smartphone

    Holi 2023: If you are planning to gift yourself an iPhone 13, Flipkart’s deal will entice you. Even though the iPhone 14 is available now at a pretty decent price, the iPhone 13 is still a good phone for people looking to explore the Apple ecosystem. Here's how you can grab Apple smartphone during Flipkart sale,
     

    Holi 2023 offer iPhone 13 under Rs 40000 on Flipkart Here is how you can grab Apple smartphone gcw
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    The offer on Flipkart will tempt you if you want to buy yourself an iPhone 13. Flipkart is giving enormous reductions on devices in advance of Holi. With bank deals, the iPhone 13 can be purchased for less than Rs 60,000. Buyers can also get a decent price for their outdated phone, particularly if it's an old iPhone.

    Even though the iPhone 14 is available now at a pretty decent price, the iPhone 13 is still a good phone for people looking to explore the Apple ecosystem.

    iPhone 13 is listed for Rs 61,999 on Flipkart. You do, however, receive a flat reduction of Rs 2000 when using an HDFC credit card. You can trade your old phone and receive up to Rs 23,000 in return, which makes the offer even better. If you have an iPhone 12, for instance, you can readily get up to RS 20,000. If you have an iPhone 11, you can swap it for nearly Rs 18,000.

    Also Read | Apple likely to introduce 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip soon

    The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display on the iPhone 13 has a pixel density of 460ppi and a resolution of 25321170 pixels. The iPhone 13 has three storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and is driven by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core CPU.

    The iPhone 13 has a dual-camera system with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide zoom and a 12-megapixel main camera on the back for optical purposes. A 12-megapixel camera for photos and video chats is located on the front.

    Also Read | Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14? Is it 'Canary Yellow' shade? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
