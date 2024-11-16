Tamil director Suresh Sangaiah passes away in Chennai after battling liver failure

Renowned director Suresh Sangaiah's untimely demise due to health complications has brought sorrow to the film industry.

Suresh Sangaiah on Set

Suresh Sangaiah, known for directing unique stories in Tamil cinema, made his mark with 'Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu' starring Vidharth. The film, featuring dubbing artist Raveena Ravi as the heroine, along with George Maryan and others, garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards.

Suresh Sangaiah and Yogi Babu

His next film, 'Sathya Sodhanai' with Premgi Amaren, received positive reviews but didn't perform well commercially.

Suresh Sangaiah's Health Struggles

Suresh Sangaiah had completed directing an unreleased film with Yogi Babu and another with Senthil. He was battling jaundice and undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Suresh Sangaiah's Family

Suffering from liver complications, he passed away. His body will be taken to his hometown, Kovilpatti, for the last rites. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Latest Videos