Tamil director Suresh Sangaiah passes away in Chennai after battling liver failure

Renowned director Suresh Sangaiah's untimely demise due to health complications has brought sorrow to the film industry.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 12:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Suresh Sangaiah on Set

Suresh Sangaiah, known for directing unique stories in Tamil cinema, made his mark with 'Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu' starring Vidharth. The film, featuring dubbing artist Raveena Ravi as the heroine, along with George Maryan and others, garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards.

article_image2

Suresh Sangaiah and Yogi Babu

His next film, 'Sathya Sodhanai' with Premgi Amaren, received positive reviews but didn't perform well commercially. 

article_image3

Suresh Sangaiah's Health Struggles

Suresh Sangaiah had completed directing an unreleased film with Yogi Babu and another with Senthil. He was battling jaundice and undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

article_image4

Suresh Sangaiah's Family

Suffering from liver complications, he passed away. His body will be taken to his hometown, Kovilpatti, for the last rites. He is survived by his wife and two children.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"Live and let live": Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan takes dig at Dhanush, shares actor's speech amid row dmn

"Live and let live": Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan takes dig at Dhanush, shares actor's speech amid row

Does producer become an emperor?' Nayanthara accuses Dhanush of blocking Netflix documentary release AJR

'An all-time low': Nayanthara slams Dhanush for Rs 10 crore demand over 3-second clip

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for 'doglapaan' and fake attitude [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for ‘doglapaan’ and fake attitude [WATCH]

Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani scammed of Rs 25 lakhs in fraudulent deal NTI

Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani, scammed of Rs 25 lakhs in fraudulent deal

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari post similar Maldives photos, stir up relationship buzz NTI

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari post similar Maldives photos, stir up relationship buzz

Recent Stories

Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action snt

Manipur violence: Indefinite curfew declared in Imphal amid escalating tensions; MHA warns of strict action

Shah Rukh Khan's 7 success mantras: Motivational quotes to inspire you vkp

Shah Rukh Khan's 7 success mantras: Motivational quotes to inspire you

Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumors spark buzz: Is she really getting married? find out NTI

Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumors spark buzz: Is she really getting married? find out

Haryana government shuts schools up to Class 5 amid alarming pollution levels AJR

Haryana govt shuts schools up to Class 5 amid alarming pollution levels

Foods to avoid with Radish: A health guide for better digestion vkp

Foods to avoid with Radish: A health guide for better digestion

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon