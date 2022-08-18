Common charger for your phones? India likely to adopt Europe-like law: Report

Indian government to soon set up expert groups to explore the adoption of common chargers for mobiles and all portable electronic devices, a policy that has already been approved by the EU.

The common charger policy of the EU will be adopted by the government of India. In other words, the nation may soon adopt a regulation requiring a single charger for all mobile phones and other portable electronic gadgets, irrespective of brand. The Indian government will soon establish expert panels to investigate the adoption of universal chargers for mobile phones and all portable electronic devices, a policy that has already been authorised by the EU, according to a report from PTI.

In an effort to alleviate the problem of e-waste and provide customers respite, the government may adopt a standard charger. After an hour-long discussion with stakeholders presided over by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, it was allegedly decided to form an expert panel.

Ajai Chowdhury, the founder of HCL and chairman of the Electronics Products Innovation Consortium (EPIC) Foundation, Rajkumar Rishi, Pankaj Mohindroo, the chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), Eric Braganza, and the president of the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) were all present at the meeting, according to PTI.

Singh referred to the shared charger policy as a "difficult problem" at the conclusion of the discussion. "India is a player in the charger manufacturing industry. Before making a final choice, we must consider everyone's viewpoint, including that of the manufacturers, the consumers, and the environment," he continued.

Each participant in the conference expressed their unique viewpoints and assessed how moving to a standard charger will affect the market, customers, and the environment.

In June, lawmakers from the European Union (EU) came to an agreement requiring all next smartphones sold on the market to include a universal USB-C connector. Simply put, any phone that enters the market after the autumn of 2024, regardless of brand, must include a USB-C connector. The law also holds true for Apple iPhones, which at the moment have a lightning connector.

