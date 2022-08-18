iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7? Check what latest reports say

Previously, reports stated that Apple could launch its next-generation iPhone model, dubbed the iPhone 14 series, either on September 6 or September 13. The new report now states that the iPhone 14 launch will take place on September 7. In addition to new iPhone models, Apple is expected to launch several other hardware products, including Apple Watch Series 8, new AirPods and more.



Next month is anticipated to be the date of Apple's autumn event. The release date for the iPhone 14 has previously been rumoured, but Apple has yet to provide any new information. According to a recent story from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming Apple event will take place in the first few days of September. According to earlier predictions, Apple might introduce its newest iPhone model, known as the iPhone 14 series, on either September 6 or September 13. According to the most recent report, the iPhone 14 will be on sale on September 7. Notably, Apple hasn't yet disclosed any information regarding its next event, but we may anticipate that the company will do so in the coming days.

New iPhones, new Watches, new AirPods, and other hardware devices are among those that Apple is anticipated to introduce at the event. The business is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models this year as well: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to several sources, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max's two basic models will use the same A15 Bionic technology that powers the most recent iPhone 13 series because of chip problems. That is difficult to accept given that Apple has never implemented such a change. New chipsets from the company are often included in the new iPhone range.