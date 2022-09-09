Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch Ultra launch took away Pornhub viewers, reveals data

    During the "Far Out" event on Wednesday, both iPhone and Android users felt motivated to leave the porn website to check what was happening with the release of the newest technology. At least 7.4% of Apple device users left Pornhub to check them out, which was the largest drop of the event for the porn giant.

    Apple Watch Ultra launch took away Pornhub viewers reveals data
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

    Apple events consistently succeed in doing the impossible, which is getting people to leave Pornhub. The "Far Out" event on Wednesday was no different. Both iPhone and Android users felt motivated to leave the porn website to check what was happening with the release of the newest technology.

    This is not unusual because Pornhub has been monitoring Apple events for a long time to gauge how well its traffic performs.  According to the data, website visits start to decline as soon as the event begins. The iPhone 14 event this year followed the same format. Here's the data collected by the pornhub.

    Users of Apple and Android devices viewed the upgrades for the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2. The Apple Watch Ultra, a brand-new addition to the wristwatch line targeted at fitness and outdoor lovers, was revealed during which Pornhub's traffic was at its lowest point. The Apple Watch Ultra's workout and fitness capabilities were especially popular with viewers. At least 7.4% of Apple device users left Pornhub to check them out, which was the largest drop of the event for the porn giant.

    Apple has launched new smartwatches dubbed Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE 2 at its Far Out event. The company has also launched a more durable and rugged Apple Watch Ultra that is aimed at hikers and other fitness enthusiasts. All the new watches look more or less the same, but there are differences in the build quality and some features. Alongside smartwatches, Apple has announced the launch of new iPhones and AirPods.

    (Data credit: PornHub)

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
