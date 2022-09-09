Apple Watch Ultra launch took away Pornhub viewers, reveals data

During the "Far Out" event on Wednesday, both iPhone and Android users felt motivated to leave the porn website to check what was happening with the release of the newest technology. At least 7.4% of Apple device users left Pornhub to check them out, which was the largest drop of the event for the porn giant.

This is not unusual because Pornhub has been monitoring Apple events for a long time to gauge how well its traffic performs. According to the data, website visits start to decline as soon as the event begins. The iPhone 14 event this year followed the same format. Here's the data collected by the pornhub.

Users of Apple and Android devices viewed the upgrades for the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2. The Apple Watch Ultra, a brand-new addition to the wristwatch line targeted at fitness and outdoor lovers, was revealed during which Pornhub's traffic was at its lowest point. The Apple Watch Ultra's workout and fitness capabilities were especially popular with viewers. At least 7.4% of Apple device users left Pornhub to check them out, which was the largest drop of the event for the porn giant.

(Data credit: PornHub)