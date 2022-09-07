Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch Series 8 announced; From crash detection to focusing on women's health, know it all

    Apple Watch Series 8 was being revealed first, with body temperature sensor to help women know when they are ovulating. It also comes with crash detection when driving and support for international roaming. Apple is also bringing a new low-power mode to the Watch Series 4.
     

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 10:55 PM IST

    Apple on Wednesday announced the latest generation Apple Watch at the event tonight. The business played a video demonstrating how consumers have benefited from the Apple Watch's health and fitness functions over the past several years. The Apple Watch Series 8 is the most recent model of the popular wearable.  In fact, according to Tim Cook, this year's watches are the greatest Apple has ever introduced.

    Here are the new features which will be included in the Apple Watch Series 8

    • New specs: The new watch faces, an always-on display, a sophisticated design, water and dust resistance, and crack resistant are all features of the Apple Watch Series 8.
    • Focus on health: The new Apple Watch Series 8 has a number of useful fitness and health capabilities, such as ovulation, which will let female users monitor their menstrual cycle, temperature monitoring (at long last), sleep monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and many more features.
    • Apple claims that the device's dual sensor architecture increases the accuracy of recording body temperature and other vital signs. With the Apple Watch Series 8, the business is taking privacy extremely seriously as well.
    • The unique dual sensor in Apple Watch allows the device to monitor the average body temperature. Every 5 seconds during the night, the watch measures your body temperature.
    • Crash detection: The watch will be able to follow a serious accident thanks to crash detection, allowing the wearer to call for assistance as soon as possible. The new sensor makes accurate accident detection possible. Therefore, improved transportation and machine learning assisted in increasing the accuracy of this function in vehicles like automobiles, trucks, and more.
    • Battery life: The watch comes with 18 hours of battery life and comes with Low Power Mode which comes with 36 hours of battery life as single charge
    • New OS and International roaming: The feature is coming to Series 4 and above on Watch OS 9. Apple is also bringing international roaming on Watch Series 5 and above.  
    • Colours and straps: The watch will be available starting September 16 in four colours including Product Red and three stainless steel editions. The company also launched new range of straps. 
    • Price: Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular, available starting September 16.

     

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 10:58 PM IST
