Apple Watch Series 8 announced; From crash detection to focusing on women's health, know it all

Apple Watch Series 8 was being revealed first, with body temperature sensor to help women know when they are ovulating. It also comes with crash detection when driving and support for international roaming. Apple is also bringing a new low-power mode to the Watch Series 4.

Here are the new features which will be included in the Apple Watch Series 8