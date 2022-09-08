Apple iPhone 14 series launch triggers meme fest on social media; Check out

Apple announced some highly anticipated products at an event in California. As the new iPhone 14 was launched, many users took to social media to share their reactions and 'kidney selling' memes.

The Apple iPhone 14 series launch event took take place on September 7. Apple unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 14 during its 'Far Out' event along with the iPhone 14 Plus variant. Industry observers saw new generations of Apple's hardware, including watches, AirPods, and other devices. Many fans rushed to social media to share jokes and thoughts on hitting the pricing and other aspects of the well-known iPhone and other Apple items as the Apple Far Out event got underway with CEO Tim Cook unveiling the next lineup of Apple products.

The Apple iPhone 14 line will be widely watched by customers and tech experts, among other items. Twitterati are always tuned into buzz topics, and rarely fail to comment on them. Soon after the launch, netizens took to share memes and hilarious messages over it on Twitter. Take a look at some reactions:

Also Read | iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus launched with satellite SOS connectivity; price starts from $799

Also Read | Apple introduces AirPods Pro 2 with Badshah's Voodoo song; Netizens can't keep calm

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offer the same A15 Bionic chipset that’s there on the iPhone 13 series and the design is also the same. Improvements come in the camera and a new Emergency SOS feature via satellite, though the latter will not work in India. The Pro series, on the other hand, starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the iPhone 14 Pro and at Rs 1,39,900 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Also Read | Here's how Samsung took dig at iPhone 14, Apple Watch with cryptic tweet