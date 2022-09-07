Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch Ultra launched for athletes, priced at $799 with upto 60 hours battery life

    Apple Watch Ultra has been announced with a rugged design, 36 hours of battery life and a lot more. The company claims that the watch can last up to 60 hours in low power mode. Well, that’s outstanding for an Apple product. The smartwatch is clearly targeted at athletes and all the fitness freaks out there. 

    Apple Watch Ultra launched for athletes priced at USD 799 with upto 60 hours battery life gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

    The new Apple Watch Ultra boasts a tough construction, a 36-hour battery life, and many more features. According to the manufacturer, the watch can operate in low power mode for up to 60 hours. That is certainly exceptional for an Apple device. Athletes and all other fitness enthusiasts are clearly the target market for the smartwatch.

    • Unique case and more: The Apple Watch Ultra is made for professionals. includes a unique case. It also boasts one of the largest screens and a 49mm casing.  Apple Watch Ultra is made of aerospace titanium, which also has a sapphire screen protector for safety and fracture resistance.
    • Better speakers and more: The screen is bigger and brighter. The watch includes an orange action button. The dual speaker and microphone are on the watch, which may also be worn while wearing gloves.
    • Battery life: On all variations, cellular is supported by default.  Battery life is 36 hours on a single charge and 64 hours for longer adventures.
    • A must have for divers: It can withstand water depth, and even show how deep the scuba divers are going. It even has the required standard to make it extremely water-proof.
    • Compass for directions: The watch has the most complicated dial, which includes a compass. It also has a night mode, which improves vision for outdoor activities. It includes the unique band as well. In particular, while users are out trekking in the wilderness, it offers a new Wayfinder Watch face to assist users in finding directions.
    • Price and availablilty: So, with all these features and watchOS support, extreme rugged nature, Apple Watch Ultra gets a hefty price tag of $799 (Rs 64,000 approx) which was expected. It will be available from September 23.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 announced; From crash detection to focusing on women's health, know it all

    Apple also announced Apple Watch SE and here are the new features which were added to the this gadget:

    • Additional features: It will have the benefits of the latest Watch OS 9. The smartwatch brings features like emergency SOS, health detection, car crash detection, heart rate sensor and all the basic features that the previous generation Watch SE offered.
    • Helpful with children: Apple Watch SE is a perfect watch for family setup. Kids can make phone calls to specific contacts and share the location when needed
    • Additional colours: It comes with new case colours and straps.
    • Price: 249 USD for the GPS variant and 299 USD for the cellular variant. The Watch SE will be made available on September 16, if booked today.
    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 11:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple event 2022 Watch Series 8 announced crash detection focus on women health know new features gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 announced; From crash detection to focusing on women's health, know it all

    Google announces Pixel 7 series Pixel Watch to launch on October 6 ahead of Apple iPhone 14 event gcw

    Google announces Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch to launch on October 6; Details here

    Apple iPhone 14 Planning to buy the latest smartphone Here s when it will be available gcw

    Apple iPhone 14: Planning to buy the latest smartphone? Here's when it will be available

    Apple Watch Series 3 may finally be discontinued this year here s why gcw

    Apple Watch Series 3 may finally be discontinued this year; Here's why

    Apple event 2022 With iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max tech giant likely to phase out physical SIM card slots gcw

    Apple event 2022: With iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, tech giant may phase out physical SIM card slots

    Recent Stories

    Apple event 2022 Watch Series 8 announced crash detection focus on women health know new features gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 announced; From crash detection to focusing on women's health, know it all

    football Setback for Real Madrid: Karim Benzema out of action for three weeks due to thigh injury snt

    Setback for Real Madrid: Karim Benzema out of action for three weeks due to thigh injury

    football europa league manchester united vs real sociedad will cristiano ronaldo create an impact snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles ahead of Europa League season; will Man United icon create an impact?

    Dialogue and diplomacy must to resolve conflict: PM Modi

    Dialogue and diplomacy must to resolve conflict: PM Modi

    Malaika Arora looks SEXY in sports bra tight yoga pants flaunts cleavage midriff drb

    Malaika Arora looks SEXY in sports bra, tight yoga pants; flaunts cleavage, midriff

    Recent Videos

    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon