Apple Watch Ultra launched for athletes, priced at $799 with upto 60 hours battery life

Apple Watch Ultra has been announced with a rugged design, 36 hours of battery life and a lot more. The company claims that the watch can last up to 60 hours in low power mode. Well, that’s outstanding for an Apple product. The smartwatch is clearly targeted at athletes and all the fitness freaks out there.

The new Apple Watch Ultra boasts a tough construction, a 36-hour battery life, and many more features. According to the manufacturer, the watch can operate in low power mode for up to 60 hours. That is certainly exceptional for an Apple device. Athletes and all other fitness enthusiasts are clearly the target market for the smartwatch.

Unique case and more: The Apple Watch Ultra is made for professionals. includes a unique case. It also boasts one of the largest screens and a 49mm casing. Apple Watch Ultra is made of aerospace titanium, which also has a sapphire screen protector for safety and fracture resistance.

The Apple Watch Ultra is made for professionals. includes a unique case. It also boasts one of the largest screens and a 49mm casing. Apple Watch Ultra is made of aerospace titanium, which also has a sapphire screen protector for safety and fracture resistance. Better speakers and more : The screen is bigger and brighter. The watch includes an orange action button. The dual speaker and microphone are on the watch, which may also be worn while wearing gloves.

: The screen is bigger and brighter. The watch includes an orange action button. The dual speaker and microphone are on the watch, which may also be worn while wearing gloves. Battery life: On all variations, cellular is supported by default. Battery life is 36 hours on a single charge and 64 hours for longer adventures.

On all variations, cellular is supported by default. Battery life is 36 hours on a single charge and 64 hours for longer adventures. A must have for divers : It can withstand water depth, and even show how deep the scuba divers are going. It even has the required standard to make it extremely water-proof.

: It can withstand water depth, and even show how deep the scuba divers are going. It even has the required standard to make it extremely water-proof. Compass for directions: The watch has the most complicated dial, which includes a compass. It also has a night mode, which improves vision for outdoor activities. It includes the unique band as well. In particular, while users are out trekking in the wilderness, it offers a new Wayfinder Watch face to assist users in finding directions.

The watch has the most complicated dial, which includes a compass. It also has a night mode, which improves vision for outdoor activities. It includes the unique band as well. In particular, while users are out trekking in the wilderness, it offers a new Wayfinder Watch face to assist users in finding directions. Price and availablilty: So, with all these features and watchOS support, extreme rugged nature, Apple Watch Ultra gets a hefty price tag of $799 (Rs 64,000 approx) which was expected. It will be available from September 23.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 announced; From crash detection to focusing on women's health, know it all

Apple also announced Apple Watch SE and here are the new features which were added to the this gadget: