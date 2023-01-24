Apple iOS 16.3 update released: Which phones are compatible? How to install it?

The latest update brings Security Keys for Apple ID, allowing for physical two-factor authentication that replaces the digital two-factor authentication used for ‌Apple ID‌ logins. Apple iOS 16.3 Update is available for Apple iPhone 8 and later devices. Here's how to install it.

The most recent iOS 16.3 update has been made available to all compatible devices by US tech giant Apple. New Unity wallpaper, compatibility for the recently released HomePod 2nd generation, Advanced Data Protection, support for Security Keys for Apple ID, and other features are included in the most recent iOS 16.3 update.

Security Keys for Apple ID, which enable physical two-factor authentication in place of the digital two-factor authentication currently used for Apple ID logins, are part of the most recent update. The second-generation HomePod is supported, and there is a new Unity background.

Additionally, the company modified Emergency SOS to stop unintentional emergency calls. While holding down the side button and either the up or down volume button, you can still activate Emergency SOS, but no call will be made until the buttons are released.

Additionally, Apple addresses many flaws that can result in the iPhone 14 Pro Max briefly displaying horizontal lines, inaccuracies in the Home Lock Screen widget's depiction of the state of the Home app, and issues with Siri's handling of music requests and CarPlay.

Know which phones are compatible:

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X,

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone SE.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro,

iPhone 12, and iPhone 11

How to install iOS 16.3 update on your phone?

- Make a PC or iCloud backup of your device.

- Plug your gadget into a power source and use Wi-Fi to access the internet.

- Select Software Update from the Settings > General menu.

- Select the software update you wish to instal if there are many options available.

- The iPhone's Settings app displays choices to update to iOS 16.3

- Select "Install Now" Instead, if you see Download and Install, hit it to download the update, then tap Install Now after entering your passcode.

