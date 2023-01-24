Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iOS 16.3 update released: Which phones are compatible? How to install it?

    The latest update brings Security Keys for Apple ID, allowing for physical two-factor authentication that replaces the digital two-factor authentication used for ‌Apple ID‌ logins. Apple iOS 16.3 Update is available for Apple iPhone 8 and later devices. Here's how to install it.

    Apple iOS 16.3 update released know features Which phones are compatible How to install it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    The most recent iOS 16.3 update has been made available to all compatible devices by US tech giant Apple. New Unity wallpaper, compatibility for the recently released HomePod 2nd generation, Advanced Data Protection, support for Security Keys for Apple ID, and other features are included in the most recent iOS 16.3 update.

    Security Keys for Apple ID, which enable physical two-factor authentication in place of the digital two-factor authentication currently used for Apple ID logins, are part of the most recent update. The second-generation HomePod is supported, and there is a new Unity background.

    Additionally, the company modified Emergency SOS to stop unintentional emergency calls. While holding down the side button and either the up or down volume button, you can still activate Emergency SOS, but no call will be made until the buttons are released.

    Also Read | Here's why Apple has not made any mass layoffs till now

    Additionally, Apple addresses many flaws that can result in the iPhone 14 Pro Max briefly displaying horizontal lines, inaccuracies in the Home Lock Screen widget's depiction of the state of the Home app, and issues with Siri's handling of music requests and CarPlay.

    Know which phones are compatible: 

    • iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X,
    • iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone SE.
    • iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,
    • iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro,
    • iPhone 12, and iPhone 11

    Also Read | Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 employees; Read Sundar Pichai's full statement

    How to install iOS 16.3 update on your phone?

    • - Make a PC or iCloud backup of your device.
    • - Plug your gadget into a power source and use Wi-Fi to access the internet.
    • - Select Software Update from the Settings > General menu.
    • - Select the software update you wish to instal if there are many options available.
    • - The iPhone's Settings app displays choices to update to iOS 16.3
    • - Select "Install Now" Instead, if you see Download and Install, hit it to download the update, then tap Install Now after entering your passcode.

    Also Read | Netflix CEOs: No password sharing, Indians who share passwords will have to pay soon

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Netflix CEOs Greg Peters Ted Sarandos No password sharing Indians who share passwords will have to pay soon gcw

    Netflix CEOs: No password sharing, Indians who share passwords will have to pay soon

    WhatsApp to roll out ability to search messages by date drag and drop images videos more gcw

    WhatsApp to roll out ability to search messages by date, drag and drop images, videos & more

    Apple iPhone 15 price leaked Will it cost more than USD 799 Here is what we know gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 price leaked! Will it cost more than $799? Here's what we know

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro likely to have ultra thin curved bezels may get design similar to Apple Watch gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro likely to have ultra-thin, curved bezels; may get design similar to Apple Watch

    Snap Amazon now Google Software engineer reveals he was fired from 3 jobs in 4 months gcw

    Snap, Amazon & now Google: Software engineer reveals he was fired from 3 jobs in 4 months

    Recent Stories

    Paris Couture Week: Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat made heads turn at Schiaparelli show RBA

    Paris Couture Week: Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat made heads turn at Schiaparelli show

    SpiceJet passenger arrested after misbehaving with female cabin crew Watch video gcw

    SpiceJet passenger arrested after 'misbehaving' with female cabin crew

    Out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim cuts cake with sword; check viral video - adt

    Out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim cuts cake with sword; check viral video

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals she took money to buy house, says, 'She has taken large amount from me' vma

    Did Nora Fatehi take money from Sukesh Chandrasekhar to buy house in Morocco? Read this

    ICC T20 Team 2022: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya among Indians to feature-ayh

    ICC T20 Team 2022: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya among Indians to feature

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon