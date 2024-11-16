Champions Trophy 2025: PoK dropped from 'Trophy Tour' as ICC obliges BCCI's request; see updated schedule

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 'Trophy Tour', which began in Islamabad on Saturday, has been revised after the BCCI raised objections to the inclusion of towns in the disputed PoK region.

The much-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 'Trophy Tour', which kicked off in Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday, has been revised following objections raised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the inclusion of towns in the disputed Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) region.

The initial announcement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had included several cities in PoK—Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad—on the Trophy Tour itinerary. However, BCCI raised strong objections, urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action against the inclusion of these towns in the tour, citing the ongoing territorial dispute between India and Pakistan over the region. As a result, ICC officials, after discussions with both boards, have confirmed that all cities in PoK will be removed from the Trophy Tour schedule.

The revised schedule now includes a visit to Islamabad, which kicked off the tour on November 16, with further stops in Abbottabad, Murree, Nathia Gali, and Karachi, as well as other iconic locations within Pakistan. "Among the popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed during its opening day are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque and the Pakistan Monument, where it will be accompanied by former international Shoaib Akhtar," the ICC said in a statement released.

The revised schedule for the remaining days in Pakistan is as follows:

16 November – Islamabad

– Islamabad 17 November – Taxila and Khanpur

– Taxila and Khanpur 18 November – Abbottabad

– Abbottabad 19 November – Murree

– Murree 20 November – Nathia Gali

– Nathia Gali 22 – 25 November – Karachi

Following this initial leg of the tour in Pakistan, the Trophy will head to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, England, and India, as part of the global promotional exercise for the tournament.

New Global Schedule

26 – 28 November – Afghanistan

– Afghanistan 10 – 13 December – Bangladesh

– Bangladesh 15 – 22 December – South Africa

– South Africa 25 December – 5 January – Australia

– Australia 6 – 11 January – New Zealand

– New Zealand 12 – 14 January – England

– England 15 – 26 January – India

– India 27 January – Event start in Pakistan

Controversy over PoK's inclusion in Trophy Tour

The controversy surrounding the inclusion of PoK cities in the original itinerary has dominated the early stages of the tour. The PCB, while defending its decision, stated that the Trophy Tour was planned in consultation with the ICC and was not a unilateral decision. However, following BCCI Secretary Jay Shah’s formal objection, it became clear that the ICC would need to reassess the schedule to ensure that no cities in disputed territories would be included.

“If they (BCCI) had issues, they should have notified the PCB immediately before announcing the Trophy tour. Anyway the PCB as hosts and commercial partners of the ICC is cooperating as always with them,” the PCB official was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

“The PCB are in discussion with the ICC to ensure the trophy tour is a success and promoted properly in Pakistan,” the source added.

A senior BCCI official expressed strong disapproval of the PCB’s actions, criticizing the Pakistan Board for not coordinating properly with ICC stakeholders before announcing the controversial itinerary. The official emphasized that while the Trophy Tour was supposed to be a collaborative effort, the inclusion of PoK cities could have been seen as a diplomatic maneuver by Pakistan, a point that heightened tensions.

"The BCCI secretary called up the ICC and was extremely critical of PCB's move to conduct a Trophy tour of multiple cities which fall under Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. He has urged the ICC to take strong action. As far as Islamabad is concerned, there is no issue but there can't be any Trophy tour to POK," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

ICC hopes Trophy Tour promises to provide memorable highlights

Despite the controversy, the ICC and the PCB are committed to ensuring the success of the Champions Trophy Trophy Tour. ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya, expressed confidence that the revised itinerary would allow fans to experience the excitement of the tour and interact with the trophy in meaningful ways.

"We are delighted to launch the Trophy Tour with DP World ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, where another action-packed programme of activity is available to fans across the world," said Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer in the release.

“We would like to thank our global partners DP World for bringing the Trophy Tour to life, and it promises to provide some memorable highlights in the lead up to the competition. The silverware, which will be showcased across all participating nations, will allow the sport’s passionate fanbase to enjoy the unforgettable experience of being up close with the iconic trophy," he added.

The Trophy will continue to travel to other participating nations in the coming months, culminating in the return of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy after its last edition in 2017.

