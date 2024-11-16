Allu Arjun opens up about his love life and wife: Here's what he said

Icon Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is set to release in a few weeks. Amidst the buzz surrounding the film, details about Allu Arjun's personal life are also going viral.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 3:12 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

article_image2

Rumors about actors are common. Before his marriage, Allu Arjun faced rumors about his relationships with some of his co-stars.

article_image3

On the Unstoppable show, Allu Arjun addressed these rumors, stating that he hid nothing from his wife, Sneha, about his past relationships.

article_image4

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun humorously explained that what matters is life after marriage. He fell in love with Sneha at first sight.

article_image5

Allu Arjun stated that once love blossoms, the past becomes irrelevant. Allu Sneha is also active on social media and is often seen with other star wives.

