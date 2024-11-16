Allu Arjun opens up about his love life and wife: Here's what he said

Icon Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is set to release in a few weeks. Amidst the buzz surrounding the film, details about Allu Arjun's personal life are also going viral.

Rumors about actors are common. Before his marriage, Allu Arjun faced rumors about his relationships with some of his co-stars.

On the Unstoppable show, Allu Arjun addressed these rumors, stating that he hid nothing from his wife, Sneha, about his past relationships.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun humorously explained that what matters is life after marriage. He fell in love with Sneha at first sight.

Allu Arjun stated that once love blossoms, the past becomes irrelevant. Allu Sneha is also active on social media and is often seen with other star wives.

