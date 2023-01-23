Netflix CEOs: No password sharing, Indians who share passwords will have to pay soon

Former Netflix CEO Reed Hastings revealed last year that password sharing option would end for everyone in a phased manner. Now, the new Co-Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos have revealed more details.

Netflix recently launched an ad-supported membership option in a few areas in an effort to increase income and user numbers. The password-sharing business has also been discontinued by the streaming platform in various areas. Last year, Reed Hastings, the former CEO of Netflix, said that password sharing will be eliminated for everyone gradually. Netflix password sharing will soon come to an end for all customers, according to an interview of new co-chief executive officers (CEO), Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos. This means that Netflix subscriptions for Indians who currently rely on relatives and other people may soon require payment.

According to the report, Peters predicted that the majority of Netflix customers who don't pay a subscription fee but still use the service would soon have to start paying to view content. Peters indicated that even after implementing regulated password sharing, the streaming platform will not compromise the user experience.

He acknowledged that many consumers would be dissatisfied if password sharing was restricted internationally, but the CEOs emphasised growing the subscriber base by 15-20 million, with an emphasis on nations like India. Peters continued by saying that he would want to see all customers who do not now pay for Netflix ultimately pay for the media they access.

For the benefit of those who are unaware, Netflix has been testing the elimination of password sharing in a number of Latin American nations, including Costa Rica, Chile, Peru, and others. To utilise their friend's Netflix account, customers in these nations must pay $3 (about Rs 250). The streaming service hasn't said how much it would charge per user in India, but it's conceivable that the price will be quite similar to the prices charged everywhere in the world.

According to the most recent rumours, starting in March 2023, Netflix will implement the termination of password sharing in other territories, including India. Netflix previously revealed how it will use IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to implement the new password sharing requirement. In this manner, the streaming service will recognise customers who are not residents of a certain home and want to access free Netflix material.

The video streaming service is experimenting with different strategies to grow its customer base. One such effort is to strictly prohibit the sharing of passwords. Adding an ad-supported plan is another option.

