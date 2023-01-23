Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why Apple has not made any mass layoffs till now

    Unlike its tech peers, Apple grew much more slowly during the pandemic and its hiring over the past few years has followed the same general trend since 2016. Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft have all fired thousands of workers amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions.
     

    Here is why Apple has not made any mass layoffs till now unlike Microsoft Google Amazon gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Some of the biggest technology corporations in the world are laying off employees as recession concerns grow. Following the industry's recent fast expansion, there will be these employment layoffs.

    On January 18, Amazon started undertaking layoffs that will eventually eliminate nearly 17,000 positions, and Microsoft indicated it will eliminate 10,000 workers, cutting its staff by 5%. Amazon and Microsoft have joined their counterparts in the tech sector, like as Alphabet and Meta, in making recent personnel reductions.

    The majority of businesses that are making layoffs attribute their financial constraints to macroeconomic factors and the potential for a future recession. One aspect, meanwhile, that has received less attention is how swiftly IT businesses hired throughout their expansion spurts.

    Also Read | Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 employees; Read Sundar Pichai's full statement

    Apple is an exception, on the other hand. It has not disclosed any layoffs or raised its hiring pace during the last two years. The other largest tech businesses had tremendous growth throughout the epidemic, according to SEC filings.

    By the end of June 2022, Microsoft had 221,000 full-time employees, according to the most current official data that is available. The number of employees increased by 40,000 from the same point in 2021, or about 22%. Microsoft increased employment by 18,000, or 11 percent, the year before.

    Due to its tremendous growth, Amazon created a record 310,000 positions in 2021. As a consequence, it hired 500,000 new workers and expanded by more than 38% in 2020.

    Also Read | Microsoft CEO announces 10,000 job cuts; Read his full letter, how company will help affected employees

    Apple, however, grew much more slowly during the pandemic. In fact, Apple’s hiring over the past few years has followed the same general trend since 2016. Apple has 164,000 employees as of September 2022, including both corporate workers and retail staff for its shops. But that only represented an increase of 6.5% from the same time in 2021, or a genuine increase of 10,000 workers.

    Apple made careful hiring decisions in 2020 as well, adding less than 7,000 workers in the year leading up to September 2021. The last mass layoffs at Apple took place in 1997 when Steve Jobs returned as the chief and fired roughly 4100 workers.

    Also Read | 'I'm extremely sorry...' Swiggy CEO apologises as the company lays off 380 employees

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Microsoft layoff After working for over 21 years Indian man Prashant Kamani pens heartfelt note on Linkedin after being fired gcw

    Microsoft layoff: 'After working for over 21 years...' Indian man pens heartfelt note after being fired

    Google parent Alphabet to cut 12000 employees Read Sundar Pichai full statement gcw

    Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 employees; Read Sundar Pichai's full statement

    Opinion Union Budget 2023 policies needed for double-digit GDP growth for a decade

    What India Needs: Budget for double-digit GDP growth for a decade

    Im extremely sorry Swiggy CEO apologises as the company lays off 380 employees gcw

    'I'm extremely sorry...' Swiggy CEO apologises as the company lays off 380 employees

    Recent Stories

    Planning for pregnancy? Check out your thyroid and hormone's health before trying RBA

    Planning for pregnancy? Check out your thyroid and hormone's health before trying

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa blazes past Kerala Blasters to rise to the 5th spot-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa blazes past Kerala Blasters to rise to the 5th spot

    Seeking US visa tired of long wait time New schemes to cut waiting period for Indian applicants gcw

    Seeking US visa & tired of long wait time? New schemes to cut wait time for Indian applicants

    21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who will be immortalised at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Parakram Diwas

    21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who will be immortalised at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Parakram Diwas

    Is Alia Bhatt PREGNANT again ? Here the truth RBA

    Is Alia Bhatt PREGNANT again? Here’s the truth

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon