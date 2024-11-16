Karnataka offers 90% subsidy on mini tractors for farmers; Here's how to apply

The Karnataka government is offering subsidies for farmers to purchase agricultural machinery, including mini tractors, with up to 90% off for SC/ST farmers and 50% for general category farmers. The scheme also includes irrigation equipment and water storage subsidies. Applications are available at Farmer Contact Centers.

The Karnataka government has announced a great opportunity for farmers to purchase agricultural machinery with substantial subsidies. The government is inviting eligible farmers to apply for the scheme that offers discounts on various farming equipment, including mini tractors and other high-tech machinery.

Under the scheme, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) farmers are eligible for a 90% subsidy on the purchase of a tractor. General category farmers, on the other hand, can receive a 50% subsidy for mini tractors. This initiative aims to support farmers in upgrading their farming practices with modern equipment.



Farmers interested in availing of these subsidies need to submit their applications at the nearest Farmer Contact Centers in local Hoblis. Along with the application, they must provide certain documents, including a Pahani (RTC), an Aadhaar card, a copy of the bank passbook, two passport-sized photographs, and a bond paper of Rs 100. For more information, farmers can also contact the Assistant Director of Agriculture’s office or visit the Farmer Contact Center.

This subsidy is part of the Agricultural Mechanization and Agricultural Produce Processing Program for 2024-25. The program covers a wide range of equipment, such as mini tractors, power tillers, rotavators, weeders, power sprayers, diesel pump sets, plough mills, motorized motorcars, and motorized small oilers. Sprinkler irrigation units (HDPE pipes) are also being provided under this scheme at a discounted rate of 90%.

In addition to agricultural machinery, the government is also offering subsidies for water storage structures, such as agricultural pits, and the construction of wire fences around these pits. Diesel or solar pump sets (up to 10 HP) for lifting water from pits, as well as micro-irrigation units for irrigating crops, will also be available. These facilities are being provided at an 80% subsidy for general category farmers and a 90% subsidy for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe farmers.



To be eligible for the Krishi Bhagya Yojana, farmers must own at least one acre of land in a single survey number of their total cultivated area. However, farmers who have previously benefited from the Krishi Honda scheme or any other government scheme are not eligible for this program.

The government encourages all interested farmers to apply promptly to take advantage of this opportunity to improve their agricultural practices with the help of modern machinery and efficient irrigation solutions.

