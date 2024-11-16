Bengaluru to benefit from 281km circular railway project, says Union Minister V Somanna

Bengaluru will soon benefit from a 281-km circular train project, with a DPR underway, announced Union Minister V. Somanna. Infrastructure upgrades include Rs 1,500 crore for Majestic station modernization, Rs 900 crore for station developments, and escalators at KSR and Kengeri stations to enhance connectivity.

The city’s burgeoning population, which is nearing 1.5 crores, is set to benefit from a new 281-km circular train project, according to Union Minister of State for Railways, V. Somanna. Speaking after inaugurating a Rs 3 crore escalator at Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station, he announced that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for this ambitious initiative to ease travel for Bengaluru's outer zones.

Addressing the media, Somanna revealed that a survey has been conducted to introduce a new circular train service alongside the suburban train system currently under development. "The DPR for the circular rail project is in progress, and this 281-km circular route will greatly benefit residents of Bengaluru’s peripheral areas," he stated.



Highlighting infrastructure upgrades, Somanna said, "We inaugurated the Rs 3 crore escalator at KSR station today. Cantonment and Yeshwantpur railway stations are also undergoing development for Rs 900 crores. These upgraded stations will be inaugurated by January 2026."

Somanna noted that modernization projects have been undertaken at 60 railway stations across Karnataka. "We aim to provide facilities comparable to those available at international airports. For example, the Rs 29 crore revamp of Kengeri station under the Amrita Yojana includes enhancements to parking and platform facilities," he added.

Rs 1,500 crore plan for Majestic railway station

The Union Minister also shared plans to transform Bengaluru's Majestic railway station into a state-of-the-art facility. "The central government has proposed a Rs 1,500 crore master plan to modernize the station, making it one of the finest railway hubs in the country. Approval is awaited from our head office," he explained.

Priority has also been given to stations at Kengeri, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Srirangapatna, and Mysuru. "The work will improve facilities and services across these key areas," he emphasized.



Under the Prime Minister’s directive, efforts are being made to ensure cleanliness and provide basic facilities at all railway stations in Karnataka. Somanna stated, "Today, we inaugurated an escalator at Kengeri for Rs 1.5 crores. Additionally, another escalator will soon be installed at the request of Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje."

Two new train services were launched in Tipatur yesterday, providing relief to regions like Nenegudi. "With support from the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister, we are introducing several systems to enhance railway infrastructure in the state," Somanna concluded.

