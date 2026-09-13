Over 20,000 youths and athletes participated in 'Youth Run Punjab 2026' in Bathinda. The event, part of the AAP government's anti-drug campaign, was praised by Arvind Kejriwal who said it reflected a changing Punjab and renewed hope among its youth.

Punjab's largest youth run, 'Youth Run Punjab 2026 ', drew more than 20,000 youths and athletes in Bathinda on Sunday as the state government stepped up its campaign against drugs and encouraged youngsters to embrace sports and fitness.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal praised the initiative, saying the participation reflected a changing Punjab and renewed confidence among its youth. "This is the new Punjab. That lost hope is back. You can see the spark in our youth. With the support of the Punjab govt, the youth are taking the lead to clear the drug menace from Punjab. This is heartwarming," he wrote on X while sharing a video of the run.

Government Initiative With Cash Prizes

The Punjab government organised the 'Youth Run Punjab-2026' as part of efforts to strengthen the anti-drug campaign and promote sports among young people. The event witnessed large-scale participation from youths and athletes, with winners receiving medals as well as cash prizes. AAP Punjab shared pictures and videos from the event on X and wrote, "To further strengthen the campaign against drugs, the Mann Government today organised ‘Youth Run Punjab - 2026’ in Bathinda. During this event, tremendous enthusiasm was witnessed among the youth. Around 20 thousand young people and athletes participated in the Youth Run. The winners were awarded cash prizes along with medals.”

The winners in each category were awarded Rs 11,000 for first place, Rs 7,100 for second, Rs 5,100 for third, Rs 3,100 for fourth and Rs 2,100 for fifth place.

Expanding the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' Campaign

The Bathinda event follows the 'Youth Run Punjab 2026' organised in Jalandhar on August 23 by the AAP Youth Wing as part of the ongoing 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign. The Jalandhar run also brought together thousands of young people and sportspersons to promote a drug-free and healthy lifestyle, with sports and fitness positioned as alternatives to drug abuse. The Bathinda edition further expands the campaign's reach, using mass participation in running and athletics to reinforce the message of a drug-free Punjab. (ANI)