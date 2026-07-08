Ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Morocco, the France camp showed a relaxed atmosphere, with photos of captain Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele embracing and laughing during training.

The France team offered fans a glimpse of the relaxed atmosphere in camp ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Morocco, sharing pictures of captain Kylian Mbappe and forward Ousmane Dembele embracing and laughing during a training session.

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The pictures, posted on the France team's official X account ahead of Thursday's (local time) last-eight clash in Massachusetts, showed Mbappe moving in to hug Dembele, with the pair sharing smiles and appearing in a light-hearted mood as Les Bleus completed preparations for one of the tournament's biggest matches.

Paris Saint-Germain's winger, Dembele, is the current Ballon d'Or award winner, and there are often rumours of 'bad blood' between Mbappe and Dembele. But the skipper had fiercely defended Dembele following criticism of the winger's performance against Senegal during the group-stage fixtures, saying "he's the Ballon d'Or winner, and has everyone's confidence in the team."

France's Path to the Quarter-Finals

France head into the contest aiming to reach a third successive FIFA World Cup semi-final. Didier Deschamps' side has won all five of their matches so far, topping Group I before overcoming Sweden and Paraguay in the knockout rounds.

Les Bleus were made to work hard against Paraguay in the Round of 16, eventually progressing thanks to a Mbappe penalty. The two-time world champions have scored 13 goals during the tournament, with their attacking quartet of Mbappe, Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola proving one of the most dangerous in the competition. Young midfielder Desire Doue has also impressed, winning the decisive penalty against Paraguay with his quick footwork.

The quarter-final also marks another milestone for head coach Didier Deschamps, who is set to manage his 25th FIFA World Cup match, equalling the long-standing record held by Helmut Schon. Deschamps, who will step down after the tournament, is also chasing his 20th World Cup victory as coach.

Morocco Aim to Rewrite History

For Morocco, the match presents another opportunity to rewrite history. The Atlas Lions are yet to defeat France in six previous meetings, having lost four and drawn two, including a 2-0 defeat in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Since then, Morocco have continued their rise on the international stage. Ranked seventh in the world, Mohamed Ouahbi's side finished second in Group C before defeating the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32 and overcoming co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice to inspire the victory over Canada before substitute Soufiane Rahimi added a late third goal. Morocco are now unbeaten in 10 consecutive matches since January's Africa Cup of Nations final and will be looking to extend that run against one of the tournament favourites.

What's at Stake

The winners of Thursday's quarter-final will progress to the last four, where they will face either Spain or Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

(ANI)