Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois expressed confidence in his team's ability to upset European champions Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, stating the Red Devils are peaking at the right time and can be a tournament surprise.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes the Red Devils are peaking at the right time and is confident they have what it takes to pull off a major upset against European champions Spain when the two sides meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals on Friday (local time).

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After an inconsistent start to the tournament, Belgium have gathered momentum through the knockout rounds, and Courtois insisted belief within the squad has grown ahead of one of their toughest tests yet. "Everyone on our team realises it's possible. I think we have a strong squad with qualities that Spain will have to take into account," Courtois told reporters, as quoted by Reuters. "There are surprises in every tournament... the Champions League, the Europa League, the World Cup. There are always surprises, and I think we can be one of them. Eliminating the European champions would obviously be a huge upset. The confidence is there," he added after Belgium's commanding 4-1 victory over co-hosts the United States in the Round of 16.

Belgium's Road to the Quarters

Belgium's World Cup campaign has steadily improved after an unconvincing group stage. They topped their group only after a 5-1 win over New Zealand, having earlier been held by Egypt and Iran. In the Round of 32, they staged a dramatic comeback from two goals down in the closing minutes before defeating Senegal 3-2 after extra time.

Courtois on Spain's Strengths

Reflecting on the team's growing confidence, Courtois said, "People were a bit disappointed in us, but we've set that right. We're getting better and better." "Spain is the favourite, of course. They are excellent in possession, and when they lose the ball, they press quickly. That's where the key lies: knowing how to quickly exploit the space behind their defence," he added.

Spain booked their place in the last eight with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Portugal, courtesy of Mikel Merino's 91st-minute winner. Courtois believes the match underlined exactly why Luis de la Fuente's side remain one of the favourites for the title. "I think the goal against Portugal highlights their strengths," he said, as per Reuters. "We know Lamine Yamal is incredibly talented in one-on-one situations; he's fast, agile, and can beat two players if necessary," Courtois added.

'Spain is My Second Home'

The Belgian goalkeeper, who spent 11 years playing club football in Spain with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, admitted the country remains close to his heart but insisted there would be no divided loyalties on Friday. "I've lived in Spain for 11 years, that's a long time, of course. Life runs on a slightly later schedule there, and the weather is better. But ultimately, I remain Belgian. Spain is my second home, though, and I'll probably keep living there after my career ends," Courtois said, according to Reuters.

"I also have two children who are naturally more Spanish than Belgian, but at the end of the day, tomorrow's match is all about Belgium," he said.

Formidable Spain Awaits

Spain head into the quarter-final in formidable form. The reigning European champions are yet to concede a goal at the tournament, having kept a record six consecutive FIFA World Cup clean sheets. After topping Group H, they eliminated Austria before edging past Portugal to reach the last eight, where the winners will face either France or Morocco in the semi-finals. (ANI)