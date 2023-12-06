Volleyball Club World Championship kicks off in Bengaluru today

Bengaluru hosts the Volleyball Club World Championship with global teams, showcasing elite players like Wallace de Souza and Simone Giannelli. Concurrently, the Parikrama Football League promotes inclusivity, featuring under-16 teams from diverse backgrounds. India's success at the World Junior Boxing Championships in Armenia saw 17 medals, highlighting prowess in boxing across weight categories.

Bengaluru gears up to host the prestigious Volleyball Club World Championship, promising a rare spectacle for volleyball enthusiasts in Karnataka. The tournament, commencing today and continuing until December 10, will unfold at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, presenting an opportunity to witness world-class players in action.

The tournament boasts an impressive lineup of teams including defending champions Sir Safety Susa Perugia from Italy, four-time champions Sada Cruzeiro Volley from Brazil, Ittambe Minas (Brazil), Suntory Sunbirds (Japan), Turkish Halkbank Spor Kulube, and India's own Ahmedabad Defenders.



Viral Video: Brazilian volleyball star Giba's heartwarming interaction with kids in Assam wins hearts

The arena will witness giants and record-holding heroes showcasing their talent, featuring Olympic medalists like Brazil's Wallace de Souza, Russia's Dmitry Musersky, France's Erwin Ngapeth, reigning world champion Simone Giannelli (Italy), and Poland's Wilfredo Leon, holder of the world's fastest serve record in volleyball at 138 km per hour.

Simultaneously, Bengaluru is set to embrace football fervour with the Parikrama Football League's 10th edition taking place from December 7 to 9. This tournament, organized by the Parikrama Humanity Foundation, aims to offer equal opportunities in football to children from diverse societal backgrounds. Under-16 teams from various states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Manipur, will compete at the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) stadium.



Video: Akshay Kumar enjoys volleyball with Dehradun police amid 'Shankara' shoot



The tournament's theme, 'Football for Equality and Peace,' underscores its commitment to inclusivity and unity. The announcement of this event occurred during a press conference where Parikrama Humanity Foundation's founder, Mrs. Shukla Bose, and KSFA Secretary M. Kumar among other officials, shared details.

In a separate sports triumph, India concluded its campaign at the World Junior Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia, securing a total of 17 medals, including three golds. Notable wins included golds in various weight categories for girls and boys, demonstrating India's prowess in the boxing arena.