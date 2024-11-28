Champions League: Mbappe, Salah's missed penalties sparks meme fest as Liverpool beat Real Madrid (WATCH)

Liverpool secured a dominant 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League as both Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah missed penalties, sparking a flood of memes online.

Liverpool delivered a stellar performance at Anfield to secure a 2-0 win over Real Madrid, extending their perfect record in this season's Champions League on Wednesday. The statement victory not only showcased Liverpool's European pedigree but also gave fans plenty to talk about after both Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah missed penalties during the high-stakes clash.

The match, a rematch of past finals, was billed as one of the most anticipated group-stage encounters. Liverpool rose to the occasion, with Alexis Mac Allister opening the scoring early in the second half before Cody Gakpo sealed the win with a towering header. However, the spotlight was quickly stolen by the rare penalty woes of two of football's biggest stars.

Mbappe, whose night had already been quiet, had a golden opportunity to level the score on the hour mark after Lucas Vazquez won a controversial penalty. Yet, the French superstar's tame spot-kick was comfortably saved by Caoimhin Kelleher, sending Liverpool fans into raptures and sparking a wave of memes mocking the Parisian's misfire.

Barely ten minutes later, the drama escalated as Salah earned a penalty in front of the Kop after twisting Ferland Mendy inside out. With a chance to double Liverpool’s lead, the Egyptian King shockingly missed the target entirely, his effort striking the outside of the post. Social media erupted with a mix of disbelief and humour as fans trolled both players mercilessly.

Despite these moments of missed opportunity, Liverpool dominated proceedings and the result marked Liverpool’s first victory over Real Madrid since 2009, solidifying their place as one of the tournament’s favourites.

As for Real Madrid, the defeat left Carlo Ancelotti’s men in a precarious position, sitting 24th in the group stage standings with only three matches remaining. The Spanish giants, perennial contenders in Europe, now face an uphill battle to secure a spot in the knockout rounds. Los Blancos now look to bounce back this weekend when they host Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu. They are back in Champions League action in two weeks’ time as they travel to face Atalanta.

Liverpool, on the other hand, turn their focus to a crucial Premier League showdown against Manchester City this weekend, buoyed by their statement win.

Ancelotti backs Mbappe after penalty miss

Following Real Madrid's defeat at the hands of Liverpool, coach Carlo Ancelotti gave his assessment of his side's performance in the Champions League clash. "We did fine in the first half. We defended well as a unit. The transitions were good, but we made the wrong decisions with the final ball. We could’ve levelled it with the penalty. We will improve," he said.

Ancelotti also gave his public backing to Kylian Mbappe, who saw his penalty saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher when the score was still 1-0.

"Kylian Mbappe has everyone’s support and will soon emerge from this difficult time. He is an extraordinary player, we must be patient. He’s doing well and adapting well," he said.

Here's a look at memes and reactions that explodes after Mbappe and Salah's missed penalties:

