Pushpa 2 Fever: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav grooves to 'Angaaron' song with wife, fans go wild [WATCH]

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 9:55 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

The anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule is at an all-time high as fans eagerly await the next chapter of the blockbuster franchise. Starring Allu Arjun as the fierce Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest Srivalli, the sequel promises to deliver the same gripping action and intense drama that made the first film a massive success. Fahadh Faasil returns as the antagonist, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, making the showdown between him and Pushpa even more thrilling.

One of the major talking points of Pushpa 2 so far is the song Angaaron. The track, which features an energetic beat and catchy hook steps, has quickly become a social media sensation. Fans are recreating the song’s dance moves in viral videos, adding to its popularity. 

Among those who couldn’t resist joining the trend is Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. A video surfaced online showing him and his wife dancing to Angaaron at a wedding, and it instantly went viral. The cricketer’s spirited performance won hearts, with fans praising his enthusiasm and style.

The fan page of Allu Arjun shared the video, writing, “Cricketer @surya_14kumar dancing for #Angaron sooseki song @alluarjun #Pushpa2TheRule,” adding to the excitement surrounding the film and its soundtrack.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series. With its powerful visuals, stellar performances, and an unforgettable soundtrack, the film is set to be a massive hit when it releases in theaters on December 5, 2024. The craze for Angaaron has only intensified the buzz, and fans can’t wait to see Pushpa Raj back on the big screen.

