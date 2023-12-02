Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral Video: Brazilian volleyball star Giba's heartwarming interaction with kids in Assam wins hearts

    Exploring the transformative impact of former Indian volleyball captain Abhijeet's initiative, as Brazilian volleyball star Giba inspires young athletes in Assam's villages, unlocking untapped talent and fostering dreams.

    Viral Video: Brazilian volleyball star Giba's heartwarming interaction with kids in Assam wins hearts snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    In the picturesque villages of Assam, a wave of excitement swept through as young Indian athletes experienced a once-in-a-lifetime moment – meeting their hero, the legendary Brazilian volleyball star, Giba. This extraordinary encounter unfolded as part of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League in the state led by former Indian volleyball captain Abhijeet Bhattacharya, which aims at nurturing untapped talent and creating pathways for dreams to flourish in the heart of rural India.

    The joy and enthusiasm radiating from the faces of these aspiring athletes were palpable as they shared moments with Giba, a figure whose achievements on the volleyball court have inspired countless around the globe. The significance of this meeting goes beyond the thrill of a celebrity encounter; it symbolizes the power of dreams and the potential for transformation that sports can bring to the lives of young individuals.

    "Wonderful scenes, the joy in the faces of the young athletes when they meet their hero! Brazilian volleyball star Giba interacting with kids in a village in Assam. Former India volleyball team captain Abhijeet Bhattacharya is leading a grassroots revolution with his Brahmaputra Volleyball League in the state, nurturing the future stars of the nation from the untapped sports goldmines of India - our villages. This is a great initiative that is inspirational and praiseworthy. My best wishes to Abhijeet for his future journey," Sarbananda Sonowal wrote in a post on X.

    Abhijeet Bhattacharya, with his visionary leadership, has spearheaded an initiative that recognizes the goldmine of talent residing in the villages of Assam. The objective is clear – to provide a platform for these young athletes to showcase their skills, nurture their passion for volleyball, and offer them a chance to aspire to greatness. In the embrace of this initiative, dreams are not merely encouraged; they are celebrated and propelled into reality.

    The visit by Giba serves as a catalyst, igniting a spark in the hearts of these budding athletes. The interaction with a sports icon goes beyond inspiration; it becomes a defining moment that can shape their journeys, fueling determination and instilling a belief that they, too, can reach for the stars.

    Abhijeet's initiative is a testament to the recognition that the potential for greatness exists in every corner of our country, especially in the untapped sports goldmines of our villages. The program aims to bridge the gap between dreams and opportunities, ensuring that no talent remains undiscovered or overlooked due to geographical constraints.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
