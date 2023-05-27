Video: Akshay Kumar enjoys volleyball with Dehradun police amid 'Shankara' shoot

Akshay Kumar was seen playing volleyball with police officers in Dehradun on Friday while sporting a black T-shirt and blue sweatpants. As he traded shots, the actor's zeal and competitive spirit were obvious.

While currently filming in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Akshay Kumar took a break from his schedule to play volleyball with the cops. The Selfiee star was seen competing in a volleyball battle inside the city's Police Lines in a video that was circulated online. In Uttarakhand, the actor is filming Shankara, his upcoming movie.

Akshay wore a black T-shirt and blue joggers in the video. He had fun with the police officers. It appeared to be an informal competition. The actor was seen shaking hands with his colleagues and members of the opposing squad towards the end of the video. A crowded stadium in the distance was visible as spectators watched and clapped for the players.

Akshay Kumar recently went to Kedarnath to seek the Lord's blessings and shared a photo of his experience on Instagram. Additionally, a fan website shared a video of the actor praying at the revered Baba Kedarnath temple. The actor was dressed in all black, and his forehead was covered in a tika or tilak. He was observed mingling with the spectators inside the temple towards the end.

The actor's most recent film appearance was in Selfiee, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushratt Bharuccha. After that, he has a number of projects planned, including the remake of Soorarai Pottru and the Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It was reported by Akshay earlier this month that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan would be released on the occasion of Eid in 2019. In addition, he is set to co-star with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the third Phir Hera Pheri movie. More details concerning the plot have not yet been made public by the filmmakers.

