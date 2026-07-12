Haaland Lookalike Contest Goes Viral in Miami | Fans Compete Before Norway vs England | Football

Before Norway faced England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final, Miami witnessed one of the tournament's funniest fan events—a viral Erling Haaland lookalike contest in the city's Brickell district.Dozens of football fans dressed up as the Norwegian superstar, complete with blond wigs, Norway jerseys, gallons of milk, football tricks, and Haaland's trademark goal celebrations. The contest attracted huge crowds, creating a carnival atmosphere ahead of one of the biggest matches of the tournament.The winner walked away with two tickets to the Norway vs England World Cup quarter-final, while spectators enjoyed a memorable celebration of football fandom. From hilarious impersonations to incredible fan dedication, this event perfectly captured the spirit of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Whether Norway won or lost, the Haaland lookalikes ensured Miami had one of the most entertaining fan moments of the tournament.📍 Location: Brickell, Miami, USA📅 July 11, 2026

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