Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Highlights: VAR Drama Denies Gunners Late Winner in UCL Semi
Arsenal held Atletico Madrid to a tense 1-1 draw in the Champions League semi-final first leg. Viktor Gyokeres gave Arsenal the lead from the spot, but Julian Alvarez equalised for Atletico. A controversial VAR call denied Arsenal a late penalty, leaving the tie finely balanced.0:00 - Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Highlights1:10 – Gyokeres' Penalty Gives Arsenal The Lead2:14 – Controversial VAR Decision Denies Arsenal Late Winner
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