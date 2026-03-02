How the Football Became Smart | 1872–2026 World Cup Evolution

The football has come a long way — from inflated animal bladders to sensor-powered smart technology.In 1872, The Football Association set the first official ball standards. For decades, leather balls absorbed water, became dangerously heavy, and even caused concussions.Everything changed at the 1970 FIFA World Cup, when waterproof coating transformed durability. In 1986, the first fully synthetic World Cup ball debuted.In 1998, the Tricolore broke the iconic black-and-white tradition.Fast forward to 2022 — Al Rihla introduced real-time sensor technology to assist VAR decisions.Now, the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues the evolution with a smart, data-connected ball designed for three host nations.From leather to live data — this is the story of how the football changed forever.⚽ Subscribe for more football history, World Cup tech, and sports evolution stories.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source