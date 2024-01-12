Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sumit Nagal secures spot in Australian Open singles main draw with convincing win over Alex Molcan

    Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal advances to the Australian Open singles main draw after a commanding victory against Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the qualifiers.

    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    Sumit Nagal secured a place in the Australian Open singles main draw on Friday by defeating Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the qualifying final. Nagal clinched victory with a 6-4, 6-4 scoreline in two hours and three minutes, capitalizing on his opponent's double fault at a crucial moment in the second set. In the upcoming first-round match, Nagal is set to face Kazakhstan's World No. 31, Alexander Bublik. Currently ranked 139th in singles, this marks Nagal's second appearance in the season's opening Grand Slam, following his participation in 2021, where he fell to Ricardas Berankis in the opening round.

    Nagal had previously qualified for the US Open main draw in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, he put up a strong fight against Roger Federer, stretching the legendary player to four sets at Flushing Meadows. The following year, Nagal advanced to the second round by defeating Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 but faced a tough challenge in the form of second seed and eventual champion Dominic Thiem, ultimately losing 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

