    Premier League 2023-24: Burnley secures loan deal for Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana

    Vincent Kompany's Burnley has successfully negotiated a loan agreement with Chelsea for the acquisition of 21-year-old striker David Datro Fofana.

    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    Burnley has reached an agreement with Chelsea to secure the loan signing of David Datro Fofana for the remainder of the season under the management of Vincent Kompany. The 21-year-old striker was recalled from his loan stint at Union Berlin in Germany, where he scored only twice since his summer arrival. Having signed with the Blues in January 2023 from Molde FK, where he impressed with 24 goals in 65 appearances.

    The Ivorian international aims to contribute additional firepower to Burnley's squad as they strive to avoid relegation. The Clarets, currently 19th in the Premier League and seven points from safety, anticipate Fofana's impact in their upcoming match against Luton Town.

    Who is David Datro Fofan?

    Fofana started his football journey in the Ivory Coast with Abidjan City and later went on loan to AFAD in 2019. His exceptional performance attracted attention from clubs in France, Belgium, and Norway. On 2 February 2021, Fofana secured a professional contract with Molde, joining on a free transfer for a four-year deal. He made his debut for Molde in a thrilling 3–3 UEFA Europa League match against Hoffenheim on 18 February 2021, contributing with a goal in the 74th minute.

    In a significant move, it was officially revealed on 28 December 2022 that Fofana would become part of the English Premier League team Chelsea starting 1 January 2023. His debut for Chelsea took place on 8 January 2023, entering the field as a substitute in a challenging 4–0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup. On 11 July 2023, Chelsea confirmed Fofana's season-long loan to Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

    Also Read: Gambia's Football team escapes a potential disaster after facing oxygen depletion in AFCON flight

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
