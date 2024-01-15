Australian Open 2024: Wawrinka earns standing ovation despite 1st round exit to Mannarino (WATCH)

2014 champion Stan Wawrinka suffered a defeat in the first round of the Australian Open 2024 as Adrian Mannarino triumphed over the Swiss ace 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 at the Kia Arena on Monday.

Mannarino displayed resilience and late-game prowess as he saved two break points in the fourth set before dominating the deciding set, dropping just eight points. The Frenchman's remarkable record in five-set matches now stands at 12-4, with seven of those victories occurring in the first round of Grand Slam tournaments.

After concluding 2023 with a remarkable achievement of winning a career-high three titles in a single season, Mannarino faced a challenging start to his 2024 campaign at the United Cup. Unfortunately, he experienced three defeats in four contests against formidable higher-ranked opponents, namely Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and Hubert Hurkacz.

Despite the setbacks, the 35-year-old remains determined to advance deep into Melbourne Park, aiming for a second-week appearance for the second time in three years. A potential encounter with the 16th seed, Ben Shelton, awaits Mannarino if both players successfully navigate their respective second-round matchups.

Wawrinka made his debut at the Australian Open two decades ago, attempting to qualify for a Grand Slam event for the first time, although unsuccessful. A decade later, the Swiss tennis veteran achieved a significant milestone by securing the first of his three major titles, defeating Rafael Nadal.

As a future inductee into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Wawrinka, set to turn 39 in March, reminisces about his journey. His last appearance in the second week of a major occurred four years ago when he advanced to the quarterfinals Down Under. The Swiss veteran's experience and determination on the court continue to make him a respected figure in the world of tennis and the standing ovation he received despite a first round exit at the Grand Slam stand testimony to fans continuous love for the tennis ace.