Priyanka Gandhi donned Kerala’s traditional 'kasavu' saree for oath-taking as Wayanad MP [PHOTOS]

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as a Member of Parliament representing Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (Nov 28), marking her entry into Parliament as the third member of the Gandhi family.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, marking her as the third member of the Gandhi family to enter Parliament. She secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a commanding victory margin of 4,10,931 votes.
 

article_image2

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took the oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, holding a copy of the Constitution and wearing a traditional Kerala saree.
 

article_image3

Priyanka Gandhi contested the Wayanad seat as a candidate from the United Democratic Front (UDF). The seat had been vacated by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who had represented Wayanad but shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after winning the Lok Sabha election from there earlier this year.
 

article_image4

Before the oath ceremony, she met the INC President and Opposition leader of Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. 

Priyanka's victory marks the first time in decades that all three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family — Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka — are serving in Parliament simultaneously.

article_image5

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 52, took the oath as a Member of Parliament, holding the Constitution in her hand, in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and fellow MPs. Her brother Rahul Gandhi, mother Sonia Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra, their children, and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge were all present at the ceremony.
 

article_image6

Rahul Gandhi achieved a significant victory in Wayanad, winning 6.47 lakh votes with a margin of 3.64 lakh votes. He has represented the constituency in both the 2019 and 2024 elections.

In addition to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader Ravindra Chavan, who triumphed over his BJP opponent in the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, also took the oath as a Member of Parliament.
 

