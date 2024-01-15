Australian Open 2024: Tsitsipas survives early scare; beats Bergs to seal Round 2 berth (WATCH)

Greek tennis sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded No. 7, secured a spot in the second round of the Australian Open after a hard-fought four-set win against Belgian player Zizou Bergs at Melbourne Park.

Stefanos Tsitsipas advances to second round of the Australian Open with comfortable four-set victory, Tsitsipas, the No. 7 seed from Greece, secured a place in the Australian Open's second round after defeating Belgian lucky loser Zizou Bergs 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 on Monday at Melbourne Park. Tsitsipas, ranked No. 7 globally, is set to face the winner of the match between Aleksandar Vukic and Jordan Thompson in the upcoming round of the tournament.

After losing the initial set, the pivotal moment unfolded early in the second set when Tsitsipas managed to break the 24-year-old's serve. As Bergs approached the net, his volley bounced on Tsitsipas's side before spinning back over. Extending himself to the fullest, Tsitsipas leaned over the net, skillfully dispatching the ball before it could bounce again, narrowly avoiding contact with the net in the process.

This winning move propelled Tsitsipas to a 2-0 lead in the second set, leading to a dominant performance as Bergs struggled in the scorching conditions. The seventh seed showcased remarkable play, recording 38 winners, 28 unforced errors, and breaking Bergs' serve seven times, ultimately securing victory after a three-hour battle.

Reflecting on the match, Tsitsipas commented on the unexpected change in opponents, mentioning his preparation for Matteo Berrettini, who withdrew. Despite the challenge, Tsitsipas expressed satisfaction in turning the match around, emphasizing his determination and fighting spirit.

With an impressive track record at the hard-court major, including a final appearance last year and three semi-finals in 2019, 2021, and 2022, Tsitsipas looks forward to his next challenge against Jordan Thompson or Aleksandar Vukic.

Here are some of the other results from Round 1 of the Australian Open 2024

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (23) beat Constant Lestienne: 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Ben Shelton (16) beat Roberto Bautista Agut: 6-2, 7-6 (2), 7-5

Daniil Medvedev (3) beat Terence Atmane (Q): 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0 ret.

Emil Ruusuvuori beat Patrick Kypson (WC): 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Sebastian Korda (29) beat Vit Kopriva (Q): 6-1, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 6-2

Flavio Cobolli (Q) beat Nicolas Jarry (18): 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

Lorenzo Musetti (25) beat Benjamin Bonzi: 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2

Hugo Gaston (LL) beat Roberto Carballes Baena: 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Frances Tiafoe (17) beat Borna Coric: 6-3, 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-3

Novak Djokovic (1) beat Dino Prizmic (Q): 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4

Quentin Halys beat Lloyd Harris (Q): 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (2)

Daniel Elahi Galan beat Jason Kubler (WC): 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (8)

Sebastian Baez (26) beat J.J. Wolf: 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 3-0 ret.

Taylor Fritz (12) beat Facundo Diaz Acosta: 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Jesper De Jong (Q) beat Pedro Cachin: 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Christopher O’Connell beat Cristian Garin: 3-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

Tomas Machac beat Shintaro Mochizuki (LL): 7-5, 6-1, 7-5

Andrey Rublev (5) beat Thiago Seyboth Wild: 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (6)

Fabian Marozsan beat Marin Čilić: 6-1, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5

Francisco Cerundolo (22) beat Dane Sweeny (Q): 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Pavel Kotov beat Arthur Rinderknech: 7-5, 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-3

Jannik Sinner (4) beat Botic van de Zandschulp: 6-4, 7-5, 6-3

Matteo Arnaldi beat Adam Walton (WC): 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-4

Jaume Munar beat Alexander Shevchenko: 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

