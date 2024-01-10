Australian Open 2024: Djokovic to Sinner, here are the top contenders for the men's singles title

As the 2024 Australian Open approaches, the absence of Rafael Nadal sets the stage for a compelling battle for the Men's Singles title.

With the absence of Rafael Nadal, the upcoming 2024 Australian Open is set to unfold without the anticipated clash between him and Novak Djokovic. Nadal's premature withdrawal due to a "micro tear" in his hip muscle leaves the responsibility on the younger players to challenge Djokovic's quest for a successful title defence.

Top Contenders for the Australian Open title:

Novak Djokovic:

Age is no hindrance for the 36-year-old tennis maestro, who has consistently dominated the ATP singles scene. Djokovic's impressive record at the Australian Open includes four consecutive titles between 2019 and 2023, with a remarkable 89-8 win-loss record. Despite a recent wrist injury during the United Cup campaign, Djokovic remains the man to beat as he aims to surpass 90 wins in at least three Grand Slams.

Carlos Alcaraz:

The young Spanish talent has reached the semifinals in all Grand Slams except the Australian Open. After early exits in his first two appearances, Alcaraz returns to rectify his record in Melbourne, displaying the potential that has marked him as a rising star in the tennis world.

Jannik Sinner:

Following a breakthrough 2023, Sinner, currently ranked fourth globally, is positioned as a top contender. Notable victories, including two against Djokovic within a month, have elevated expectations for Sinner's performance in 2024. With a Davis Cup win and triumphs over formidable opponents, Sinner is poised for a promising Grand Slam year.

Daniil Medvedev:

The two-time Melbourne finalist is set to make a strong comeback after a challenging period. Despite a marathon loss against Nadal in 2022, Medvedev's impressive 2023 season, winning 66 matches, positions him as a player to watch at the Australian Open.

Holger Rune:

Denmark's 20-year-old talent, Holger Rune, showcases improved form, reaching the pre-quarters in 2023. His recent runner-up finish in the Brisbane event indicates his potential to create upsets and trouble top-seeded players in the second week of the Australian Open.

