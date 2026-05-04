GT vs PBKS Last Over Thriller | Sundar’s Six Steals The Show | IPL 2026 Highlights

Gujarat Titans pulled off a heart-stopping win against Punjab Kings in a last-over IPL 2026 thriller. Chasing 164, the match went down to the final ball before Washington Sundar smashed a massive six to seal victory. A game full of twists, pressure, and pure drama till the very end.0:00 - Gujarat Titans win by 4 wickets in a last-over thriller0:45 - Suryansh Shedge rescues PBKS with a fiery 571:40 - Sai Sudharsan anchors innings with calm batting

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