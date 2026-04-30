MI vs SRH Highlights: 244 Chase Stuns Mumbai At Wankhede | IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off one of the greatest chases in IPL history, hunting down 244 to beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. Despite a record MI total powered by Ryan Rickelton’s century, SRH’s fearless batting sealed a memorable win.0:00 - SRH chased massive 244 target with ease0:55 - MI crossed 200 in just 16 overs2:15 - SRH crossed 200 in just 15 overs

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