South Korea vs Czechia Highlights | Late Winner STUNS Czechia in World Cup 2026 Thriller!

South Korea vs Czechia Highlights
South Korea opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Czechia. After conceding first, South Korea fought back through strong midfield control and a late decisive goal to seal all three points. A thrilling opener full of goals, tension, and momentum shifts — watch the full highlights now!
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