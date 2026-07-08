Sourav Ganguly: Captain Who Changed Indian Cricket Forever | Untold Story | Birthday Special

From his iconic Lord's debut century to rebuilding Team India after the 2000 match-fixing scandal, Sourav Ganguly changed the face of Indian cricket forever. Discover Dada's biggest achievements, lesser-known facts, legendary ODI records, unforgettable captaincy, and how the 'Prince of Kolkata' built a fearless team that inspired a new generation of champions.In this video:0:00 Sourav Ganguly's Incredible Journey Begins2:08 How Dada Rebuilt Team India After the 2000 Crisis5:12 The Captain Who Changed Indian Cricket Forever

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