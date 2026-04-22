Sol Ruca vs Zaria Highlights: Brutal Betrayal Ends Last Woman Standing War | Wrestling News

Sol Ruca vs Zaria Highlights: Brutal Betrayal Ends Last Woman Standing War
WWE NXT Revenge 2026 delivered chaos as Sol Ruca and Zaria clashed in a brutal Last Woman Standing match. Zaria stunned fans with a shocking betrayal, sending Ruca crashing through a table to secure a dramatic and emotional victory.0:00 - Former Friends Collide in Brutal Match1:30 - Sol Hits Stunning Sol Snatcher2:55 - Sudden Betrayal Changes Everything
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