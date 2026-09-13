Zimbabwe Cricket named a 15-member squad for the ODI series against Australia. Sikandar Raza will lead in Richard Ngarava's absence. The squad sees the return of experienced campaigners Brendan Taylor and Graeme Cremer for the three-match series.

Sikandar Raza to lead Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced a 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia at Harare Sports Club, set to kick off on September 15. The three matches will be played on September 15, 18 and 20. Sikandar Raza will captain Zimbabwe as regular skipper Richard Ngarava continues his recovery from a lower-back injury, according to the Zimbabwe Cricket website.

Squad composition and key returns

Ngarava and Tanaka Chivanga, who is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, have been ruled out, while wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande is the only other absentee from the squad that faced Bangladesh in Zimbabwe’s most recent ODI assignment in Harare in July. Zimbabwe will, however, welcome back experienced campaigners Brendan Taylor and Graeme Cremer. Alongside Craig Ervine and Raza, their return adds valuable experience to the squad ahead of the challenge posed by Australia.

Brian Bennett, Ben Curran and Innocent Kaia are among the team’s top-order batting options, while Blessing Muzarabani will lead the pace attack, supported by Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Ernest Masuku. Cremer and Wellington Masakadza are the specialist spin options, with all-rounders Ryan Burl and Wessly Madhevere also providing additional depth. Taylor and Tadiwanashe Marumani will share wicketkeeping duties.

Historic tour and World Cup preparations

The series will mark Australia’s first ODI tour of Zimbabwe in more than a decade. The teams last met in an ODI on Zimbabwean soil during a tri-series involving South Africa in August and September 2014. The upcoming series will also be significant for Zimbabwe’s preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, which the country will co-host alongside South Africa and Namibia.

Zimbabwe squad for ODI series against Australia

Sikandar Raza (Captain), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere. (ANI)